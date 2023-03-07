Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and University at Alabama-Birmingham Blazers’ girth year senior Tavin Lovan played his final game at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green on Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers’ Senior Night.
Lovan received a homecoming welcome as he started the game and helped lead his team to a 72-60 victory. He has played numerous times at E.A. Diddle Arena as a Franklin-Simpson Wildcat and as a UAB Blazer.
“Lots of memories for sure,” Tavin Lovan said. “I just want to come out and play with all my heart. Feeding off the last game I played and I knew that there would be energy for me playing here tonight, I just want to play well and see my team improve from the last game and play well. That’s a good win we got tonight.“
His parents: Tony and Veronica Cook-Lovan, have also played numerous games at E.A. Diddle Arena during their basketball careers.
“I have played in a lot of gyms in high school and in college and playing here at Diddle Arena is always a great atmosphere to play in,” Tony Lovan said. “The fans get behind you whether you are winning or losing. Western always has a great atmosphere for basketball, even in the region tournament. I love it here.”
With his family and friends in attendance close to the court, Lovasn had one of his best games this season. In the 1st Half, he played 13:42 and scored six points, making three of his five shots on the floor. He grabbed three rebounds, two offensive, and one defensive, with two assists.
“I was looking at them the whole game,” Tavin Lovan said. “Anytime I had a break in the game, I was talking to them and looking to see where my old friends and everyone is at so that’s pretty normal for me.”
Playing nearly the entire 2nd Half, Lovan made three of his four shots and two of his three free throws to score eight points. He also grabbed two defensive rebounds with two more assists.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight,” Tony Lovan said. “A lot of people came to watch him. He played well and helped the team to get a win in his last game to play here at Diddle Arena. He loves playing here because his family and friends are in the area and likes to give everyone a show with them watching.”
Tavin will finish his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in games played with 155 and counting. With his 14 points scored, he also moved into the program’s top 10 of all-time leading scorers with 1,415 and counting.
With the Conference USA Tournament taking place this weekend in Frisco, Texas, the Blazers will have an opportunity to repeat as conference tournament champions which will give Tavin a second chance to play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
“It’s been up and down not only this season but for my time here at UAB,” Tavin Lovan said. “We were losing at first but now we are back on a winning streak and playing well. We’re just trying to get momentum heading into the tournament. It’s winning time and I am a five-year veteran. The coach and team believe in me and I believe in myself. I just try to step up and at the end of the night, we win.”
“You do what you have to do to win. He knows his role with the team so embrace it and do what you have to do to get back to the dance. That’s why he came back for a fifth year and repeated as Conference USA Tournament champions.”
