Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and University at Alabama-Birmingham Blazers’ girth year senior Tavin Lovan played his final game at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green on Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers’ Senior Night.

Lovan received a homecoming welcome as he started the game and helped lead his team to a 72-60 victory. He has played numerous times at E.A. Diddle Arena as a Franklin-Simpson Wildcat and as a UAB Blazer.

