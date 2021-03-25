The Franklin-Simpson Wildcat basketball teams took one step closer in winning the 13th District basketball tournament by winning both of their games against the Todd County Central Rebels last Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.
Boys’ Semifinal
F-S 77
Todd County Central 61
The Wildcats not only advanced to the championship game and the 4th Region Tournament as they defeated the Rebels last Sunday.
“This was our main focus to get to this point to give us another chance to win the district so we’ll take it,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “I felt like Todd County Central did a good job of attacking us and played the style that we wanted to play. We were happy with that. They (Rebels) played hard, went after loose balls but we were able to get some stops for some easy baskets.”
Franklin-Simpson knocked down eight 3-pointers as senior Andreyas Miller scored a game high of 24 points. Sophomore DeMarcus Hogan scored 21 points with senior Kyjuan Stutzman scoring 15 points, all in the 1st Half, and junior Jalen Briscoe adding 12 points. Briscoe, Hogan and Stutzman each made two 3-pointers.
“We were pretty ‘lit’ in the 1st Quarter and sluggish in the second,” Briscoe said. “Coach Dee (Spencer) gave us a talk at halftime and we came out in the 2nd Half and finished the game.”
“I felt like I played pretty hard, cane out with a lot of energy in the 1st Quarter by knocking down shots and attacking the basket,” Hogan said. “We got the win and are really close, one win away from the district title. One of our goals that we set before the season.”
Franklin-Simpson led wire to wire as they built an 18-point lead in the 1st Half and a 20-point lead in the 4th Quarter. Junior Amari Andrews led Todd County Central with 16 points with freshman Jamison Glass adding 10 points as they ended their season with an overall record of 7-12.
Girls’ SemifinalF-S 45
Todd County Central 31
Lady Cats’ senior Alera Barbee scored a game high of 14 points with sophomore Hadley Turner adding 13 points as the Lady Cats advanced to the championship game of the district tournament and the 4th Region Tournament for the first time since 2017 with their victory over the Lady Rebels.
“This is a goal that we made at the beginning of the year,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We wanted to get to the region and we were able to do that in my first year with this team. We have grown so much. It feels good to get that first win in the district tournament.”
“We have not been to this point in a season since 2017,” Hadley Turner said. “The last couple of years for me has been one game in the district tournament and we go home.We have the mentality now that we are going to win our district and go play in the region tournament and that is all that matters.”
Franklin-Simpson led wire to wire as their defense made an opening statement by holding Todd County Central scoreless again in the 1st Quarter for the second time in the last eight days.
“I thought we guarded Todd County Central well but we didn’t finish,” Taylor said. “We gave up too many rebounds. We got to do a better job of rebounding so that we can go push and play offense.”
“Everybody worked hard tonight especially on the defensive end. That really helped us on the offensive end and we came out with a win tonight,” Damyah Hopson said. “We’re so grateful to get the win tonight and play for the district title.”
“We are just confident, especially when there are five of us on the floor and working hard in guarding the other team,” Le Le Partinger said. “Our practice for this game was rough and tough. We work hard everyday to make sure what we need to do in the game.”
The Lady Rebels, who trailed by double digits for the majority of the game, cut their deficit to single digits early in the 4th Quarter. But Barbee and Turner led the Lady Cats to the finish line as they combined to score 11 of the team’s 15 points for the victory.
“At the beginning, we were amped up which everybody is. First game of the district, you got to settle in and then we started getting the ball in the paint and got things going with that,” Taylor said. “We’re a young team and we took ups and downs of the game and were able to maintain our lead.”
Eighth grader Alexis Taylor was the only Lady Rebel that scored in double figures with a team high of 13 points as they finished the season with an overall record of 7-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.