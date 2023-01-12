In their first basketball game since the holiday break, the Franklin-Simpson Middle School Lady Cats swept a doubleheader with the Moss Middle School Lady Dragons last Thursday night at the F-S Middle School Gym.
“Tonight’s games were great as we scored a lot of points,” Rebecca Luttrell said. “We used our cuts and screens and moved without the ball a lot to be able to score. We still need to finish more when we get the ball deep into the paint.”
“Proud of the girls’ effort as we have had great effort from them all year,” Lady Cats’ head coach DerFra Holt said. “We have a really good coaching staff in Coach (Constance) Luttrell and Coach (Christy) Richmond and they work with our girls and they listen every day at practice. Tonight was the result of the byproduct of the girls’ hard work and competing hard, as they have all season. Our girls like each other and have fun when they are playing like this.”
seventh Grade
F-S 25, Moss 11
The Lady Cats’ suffocating defense made things difficult for the Lady Dragons offensively as they rolled to victory.
“I was a little nervous because it was our first game in a while,” Harley Crafton said. “I remember we beat them earlier but once we started playing, it went away.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense played a near perfect 1st Half as they held Moss scoreless in the 1st Quarter and to just two points in the half. Ayshia Cosby scored on a traditional three-point play with three points each from Zoei Bonner and Rebecca Luttrell. Addy McKinney scored six points, making all four of her free throws in the 1st Quarter, for the Lady Cats to lead 15-2 at halftime.
In the 2nd Half, Harley Crafton and McKinney each scored four points during the 3rd Quarter for Franklin-Simpson. Presley Wyatt added a basket in the 4th Quarter as they extended their lead to as large as 18 points and went on for the 14-point victory.
Addy McKinney was the only Lady Cat that scored in double figures with a game high of 10 points.
“I think we did really well with only a week of practice,” Addy McKinney said. “But we need to work on our ball handling with better passing to cut down our turnovers.”
eighth Grade
F-S 39, Moss 7
Franklin-Simpson’s defense was even more relentless in the 8th Grade game as they held them scoreless in the 1st Quarter and to two free throws scored in the 2nd Half for the victory to sweep the doubleheader.
“We made some adjustments at practice and we were able to use them tonight,” Majayla Butler said. “We worked on our defense and some ball handling but we need to get after it more during our practices.”
Butler had a big 1st Quarter as she scored eight of the Lady Cats’ 14 points. Madelyn Dean scored four points with Rebecca Luttrell adding two for a 14-0 lead. Butler added four more points in the 2nd quarter with Luttrell and Addie Marr each scoring two points. Zoei Bonner added a free throw as they led 23-5 at recess.
“We had good spacing, great ball handling and movement for some good shots,” Majayla Butler said. “We could have made more free throws and put up more shots for everyone but overall, we did pretty good.”
Dean had a strong 3rd Quarter for Franklin-Simpson as she scored six of the team’s 12 points. Butler along with Jayden Kough and Luttrell each scored two points for a 35-5 lead at the end of the third. Bonner scored all four points for the Lady Cats in the 4th Quarter for the decisive victory.
“We started this game pretty well,” Madelyn Dean said. “Our shots were falling. They were getting the ball to me in the paint to score. I think it worked out really well for us tonight. Really excited to get out here and play. Great crowd tonight. Feels like home to me.”
Majayla Butler led all scorers with a game high of 14 points with 10 points from Madelyn Dean for the Lady Cats.
“I did not know what to expect tonight as this was our first game in a couple of weeks,” Holt said. “But, we had some good practices last week so I figured we would come out and perform. Just wanted to see the girls come out and just mainly compete.”
