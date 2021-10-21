At the conclusion of the 4th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament last Thursday night at South Warren High School, Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ seniors Ben Banton and Logan Garner were selected to the 4th Region All-Tournament Team.
“I’m happy for the selection but anyone could have been selected for the tournament team,” Vanton said. “We worked hard from the very start. Everyone gave it their full effort. We’ve had such great conditioning, we have been a 2nd Half team all season long. We made many memories out here and it’s been great.
“We made some history this week. 15 years since winning a region match,” Garner said. “That is probably what the coaches saw this week that we stepped up as leaders and we weren’t the only ones that did. They saw us work together as a team, keep our heads right and played hard.”
The selections were made by the right coaches in the region tournament: Franklin-Simpson’s Justin Dyer; Russellville’s Jeramy Rust; South Warren’s Tom Alexander; Warren Central’s Aaron Ray; Barren County’s Jie Mercer; Glasgow’s Ken Mahung; Monroe County’s Neal Mathis and Russell County’s Steve Betts.
In the Wildcats’ two matches, Banton scored three goals, including a match winning goal, along with an assist and Garner had a match tying goal along with an assist.
“Ben (Banton) and Logan (Garner) meant everything to the team,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “Ben had to take a backseat to previous seniors to lead and he was the leading state goal scorer at about the halfway point of the season and Logan wanted to move into a position where he could help the team better. They both stepped up and with them, it was more than just the soccer stuff. They went above and beyond outside of soccer to lead this team and we will miss them for not only the onfield things but more so for the off the field things they did for this team.”
Other players selected to the team included: senior Dustin Brown from Russellville; senior Korey Kamp from Monroe County; senior Yahir Casimiro-Lopez from Russell County; junior Gavin McCord from Barren County; juniors Quentin Griedhop and Brad Mahung from Glasgow; senior Damir Beganovic, junior Kenasi Mpenda and senior Nae Reh from Warren Central and junior Sam Degenhart, seniors Kiram Mujic and Safer Sipic and the Most Valuable Player, junior David Brown from South Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.