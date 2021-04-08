The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team started their season with a 5-0 victory at the Warren East Raiders for head coach Matt Wilhite’s first career and the team’s first victory of the season.
“Dalton (Fiveash) and Preston (Jenkins) did a great job throwing the ball,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Warren East did a good job of running their pitch counts up but they were able to work through that. We did a good job of pitching and fielding and it is always good to get that first win.”
The winning pitcher was Fiveash. He pitched four innings allowing three hits while striking out seven and walked two. Junior Preston Jenkins pitched three innings, also allowing three hits with two strikeouts and walked one.
Fiveash led off the game with a triple to right field. He scored on an one out RBI double from senior Dawson Owens for a 1-0 lead. Senior Cole wix hit a RBI single that scored Owens that made the score 2-0. Then with two outs, sophomore Gabe Jones, who was at third base as a courtesy runner for junior Taylor Lowhorn, scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second with two outs, Wix drove in his second run of the game with a RBI single that scored junior Padon Vaughn from third, making the score 4-0,
With one out in the top of the fourth, Fiveash finished up the scoring with a deep solo home run to right field that made the final score 5-0 for the Wildcats and Wilhite’s first victories of the season and his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.