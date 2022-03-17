Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball senior Gracie Arnemann signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at Cumberland University on Feb. 25th in the F-S Gym.
Cumberland University was founded in 1842 and is located in Lebanon, Tennessee. The campus features historic buildings that were constructed as far back as 1892.
“I loved the campus so much and coach (Stephanie) Theall made me feel comfortable during my visit,” Gracie Arnemann said. “It is the perfect school for me. It’s not too big or too small, just the perfect size.”
Arnemann was not only impressed with the campus but with the softball facilities as well. She will be part of a team that finished 16-23 overall and 13-19 in the Mid-South Conference.
“The softball team was super nice towards me,” Arneman. “I got to practice with them and even scrimmage with them and they were really fun and accepting of us new players. The facilities are gorgeous with turf fields. I’m going to get my education but I am really excited to be able to continue my athletic career.”
“Gracie is just the type of athlete that I feel will thrive on our team and campus. She is very hardworking with the sweetest demeanor. Her academics are important to her and that is something we strongly put first here at Cumberland,” Phoenix head coach Stepjhanie Theall said. “Gracie’s bat will bring a lot of power to our line up and her defense in the outfield is just an added bonus. She is determined to get better everyday, and as a coach I don’t think you can ask much more from your athletes.”
Arnemann is now focused on helping the Lady Cats’ softball to win the 13th District Softball Tournament, which will be hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School, and make a run at the 4th Region Softball Tournament Championship. Those are her team goals but goals she has set individually is to hit more home runs, not strike out as much. In 34 games last season, she batted .281 with three home runs and 24 RBIs with five doubles, two triples and 14 runs scored. Arnemann hopes her play will hopefully be recognized to be selected for the All 13th District and 4th Region season teams.
“It feels good to get this portion out of the way so I can get ready for the season and we have a good chance of winning district on our home field,” she said. “We are a very close team with a very big class of seniors plus some great young players in 8th graders Lily Ferguson and Kloie Smith.
Arnemann gives credit to the younger players especially at the middle school level because they have shaped her into the player that she is today.
Arnemann will be majoring in biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.