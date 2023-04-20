The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team fell short of their quest to be one of eight teams to play for the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament as they finished as the Section 2 Tournament runner-up.
Section 2 SemifinalF-S — 5 VS Warren East — 4 (9 innings)
Franklin-Simpson advanced to the Section 2 championship game by doing something that they have not done under head coach Todd Caudill and that was defeating the Warren East Raiders 5-4 in nine innings.
“This is a great win against a well-coached team that is well-disciplined and plays very well. First time since I have been here that we got a “W” against Warren East. It was an accumulation of everything that we learned from last weekend in Elizabethtown. Learning to be a team. Learning how to handle adversity. Sticking together and keeping positive energy in the dugout.”
Hanna Arthur who has been battling a back injury, pitched inspirationally as she did not want to be taken out of this game. She threw a complete game as she threw all nine innings allowing four runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts, and walked three batters.
“I think I threw 123 pitches and I understand why he wanted to take me out,” Hanna Arthur said. “This is a big game and we have more this week with district and more but since I started playing for coach Todd (Caudill), we have never beaten Warren East and there was no way I was going to come out with the game on the line. I have already thrown seven innings. I wanted to go even longer if we were still tied. Personally, I wanted myself and coach Todd to share this win together.”
“We had plenty of times where we could have folded tonight but Hanna (Arthur) would not let me take her out of the game,” Caudill said. “A lot of credit goes to her as I thought it was one of the best games she has pitched. She came out firing on all cylinders. She hung in there and did a great job.”
Warren East scored the first run of the game in the top of the 1st inning. They hit three consecutive singles with Lydia Jones’ RBI single scoring Madison Hymer for an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cats responded in the bottom of the 3rd. With one out, Jasmine Grover reached base on an error. Then on a 2-2 count, Allie Utley hit a two-run home run to center field that gave them a 2-1 lead.
“It was a changeup outside. I had two strikes and I swung and I thought it could go out,” Allie Utley said. “I did not expect that but when I saw the outfielder kept looking up at the fence, I knew it was gone. It’s my first home run out of the park and I am very happy.”
“A big night. A huge night for Allie (Utley),” Caudill said. “I asked her to be the team captain and she did an excellent job. Super proud of her and the whole team in general. Her hits gave us a spark and got everybody going.”
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the bottom of the 5th. Utley hit a single and then stole second base. Kaitlyn Woodall delivered an RBI double that scored Utley, making the score 3-1.
The Lady Raiders took the lead in the top of the 6th. An RBI double by Jones scored Hymer putting them within a run. With two outs, an error allowed Haylie Brasel to score, which tied the game. An RBI single by Addison Lee scored Kenzie Upton giving them a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Cats had one last chance in their final at bat in the bottom of the 7th. Back-to-back singles from leadoff batter Abbey Cook and Ava Holland with a walk to Utley made the bases loaded, Woodall delivered an RBI single that scored Cook, tying the game at 4-4. They had three chances to win the game with the bases loaded but could not take advantage of the scoring opportunity that forced the game to go into extra innings.
“The resiliency of us to get in there and tie the game up and give ourselves a chance,” Caudill said. “It was a big blow that we did not get the win right there. But to hang on, stayed positive and it showed a lot of maturity and toughness that we have been working on. The growth that we have had makes this win so much happier. We need to keep moving, and stepping forward with that will make it a fun season for us.”
In the bottom of the 9th, Holland reached base on an error for Franklin-Simpson followed by a single from Utley. With one out, Utley stole second base and Woodall reached base on a fielder’s choice as Utley was safe at third. Zori Stout laid down a picture-perfect sacrifice bunt that scored Utley for the game-winning run as they defeated Warren East 5-4.
“I was thinking that I had to get Allie (Utley) in no matter what,” Zori Stout said. “I was thinking to try to get a hit or a deep fly but then I got the bunt sign. I had to get that down so Allie can get home so that we can get the win and we got the win… a big win”.
Allie Utley led the team with four hits and three runs scored as she and Kaitlyn Woodall each had two RBI.
Section 2 Championship
Logan County — 5 vs F-S — 4
The Lady Cats lost their three-run lead as the Lady Cougars came from behind with a walk-off to win the Section 2 championship of the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament last Wednesday at Allen County-Scottsville High School.
“It was a hard-fought game and we have been in several of those,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We got to learn how to win these types of games. Got to get tougher mentally and do whatever we have to do to get some runs across. We’re maturing, coming together. We had some momentum going but it got snuffed out and that gave them some life. Didn’t work out for us but it is part of the process of growing together as a team. Tough loss and I hope we grow from this.”
Logan County scored in their first at bat in the bottom of the 1st inning. With one out, Emerson McKinnis singled and Nora Epley reached base on an error. With runners at first and second, Trinity Case hit an RBI single that scored Keirsten Harper, courtesy runner for McKinnis, for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson responded in a big way in the top of the 2nd. Maggie Brown led off the inning with a single, then with two outs. Allie Utley was hit by a pitch. Kaitlyn Woodall tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single that scored Brown. Then on the very next pitch, Kloie Smith smashed a three-run home run to left field that scored Utley, Woodall, and herself for a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Cats had an opportunity to add on more runs in the top of the 3rd as they had bases loaded. But they hit into a fielder’s choice and a groundout that kept them scoreless.
The Lady Cougars started chipping away at their deficit as with two outs on a 2-1 count, McKinnis hit a solo home run to right field that made the score 4-2.
Logan County crept closer in the bottom of the 4th inning as with one out, Kinley Holloway hit a double. Then with two outs, Natalie Case hit an RBI single that scored Holloway as they pulled to within a run, 4-3.
The Lady Cougars tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the 5th as with two outs, Epley hit a single and was brought home on an RBI double by Trinity Case.
Neither team could get anything going in the 6th and Franklin-Simpson could not in the top of the 7th. That set the stage for Logan County in theory final at bat in the bottom of the 7th. With one out, McKinnis reached base on an error. She advanced to second on a passed ball and scored the Section 2 championship-winning run on Epley’s RBI double for the 5-4 walk-off loss to the Lady Cougars.
“Just like the last time we played Franklin-Simpson, we got down but it is always a battle and it is never over,” Kady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “We fought back and I am so proud of them because we kept chipping and chipping away. This builds character because of the adversity we had to overcome to get this win.”
Hanna Arthuir and Zori Stout combined to allow five runs, three of them were earned, with three strikeouts.
Maggie Brown and Kloie Smith each led the team with three hits. Those two along with Addison Shelton and Kaitlyn Woodall each scored a run and Smith had three RBI.
