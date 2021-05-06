The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats lost two games against the Barren County Trojanettes at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex last Monday night and to the East Robertson Lady Indians last Thursday in Cross Plains, TN in similar fashion as both teams won their games in their final at bats.
Barren County 4, F-S 3
The Lady Cats battled tough but it was the Trojanettes, who are ranked in the top 25 in the state, that made key plays in the top of the 7th inning to hold on for the one run victory.
In the bottom of the 1st, Franklin-Simpson manufactured a run as 8th grader Allie utley reached base on a single and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by junior Haley Fowler. Utley scored the first run of the game on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cats added another run in the bottom of the 3rd with Fowler t third and eighth grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck at first, junior Sherrekia Kitchens hit an RBI groundout to score Fowler, making the score 2-0.,
Barren County tied the game in the top of the 4th as with one out, sophomore Alyssa Curtis hit a two run home run to right field that tied the game at 2-2.
The Trojanettes took the lead in the top of the 7th as they capitalized on runners in scoring position with a RBI single and a Lady Cats’ fielding error for a 4-2 lead.
Franklin-Simpson rallied in the bottom of the 7th as Tuck hit a leadoff solo home run to center field that cut their deficit down to 4-3. But they could not get anything going after that as their comeback against Barren County fell short, 4-3.
East Robertson (TN) 4, F-S 3
The Lady Cats’ tough week of games continues as they lost to the Lady Indians, their second loss this week by one run.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the 6th, Franklin-Simpson cut their deficit in half as on a hit and run play, junior Lexi Holleman’s sacrifice bunt allowed 8th grader Allie Utley to score, making the score 2-1.
East Robertson added another run in the bottom of the 6th for a 3-1 lead heading into the top of the 7th. The Lady Cats rallied in their final at bat as junior Sherrekia Kitchens’ RBI double scored senior Raegan Coffee, making the score 3-2. Following a single by junior Shelby Caudill, they attempted a double steal. Caudill was thrown out at second that allowed Kitchens to score from third, tying the game at 3-3.
But the Lady Indians with two out and a runner at third in the bottom of the 7th delivered the game winning, walk off RBI single that ended the game, 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.