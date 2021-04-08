NUMBER PLAYER GRADE
1 Sam Mylor Sophomore
3 Luke Richardson Junior
4 Gabe Jones Sophomore
5 Dalton Fiveash Senior
6 Ben Banton Junior
8 Skylar Martinez Senior
9 Isaac Callis Sophomore
12 Connor Vincent Sophomore
16 Preston Jenkins Junior
17 Jake Konow Senior
18 Taylor Lowhorn Junior
21 Dawson Owens Senior
22 Lake Bell Sophomore
23 Cole Wix Senior
24 Padon Vaughn Junior
26 Justin Jones Junior
