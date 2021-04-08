NUMBER PLAYER GRADE

1 Sam Mylor Sophomore

3 Luke Richardson Junior

4 Gabe Jones Sophomore

5 Dalton Fiveash Senior

6 Ben Banton Junior

8 Skylar Martinez Senior

9 Isaac Callis Sophomore

12 Connor Vincent Sophomore

16 Preston Jenkins Junior

17 Jake Konow Senior

18 Taylor Lowhorn Junior

21 Dawson Owens Senior

22 Lake Bell Sophomore

23 Cole Wix Senior

24 Padon Vaughn Junior

26 Justin Jones Junior

