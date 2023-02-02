The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats tied for the most points scored in a game this season as six players combined to drop nine 3-pointers in their 66-35 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
“We’re in that time of the season where we have to use every game to prepare for what we are doing. This is that time of the year,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “What matters is coming away with a win and every night, if we come out looking like this and get a win, we would be happy. Right now, it’s about winning these ball games and preparing yourself for the postseason.”
The Lady Cats came out hot like fish grease in shooting the basketball as they connected on four 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter. Katelyn McAlister buried two of them with one each from Lanayhah Knight and Jasmine Savage. McAlister led Franklin-Simpson with eight points with the frontcourt duo of Kloie Smith and Jayden Spears also combining to score eighth points as they led 22-11 at the end of the first.
“Me and Jayden (Spears) are getting more minutes because Hadley (Turner) is out and that is very unfortunate that we don’t have her to play with,” Kloie Smith said. “But, we’re both stepping up and we’re rebounding and scoring well.”
“We’re definitely stepping up. It’s a big opportunity for both me and Kloie (Smith),” Jayden Spears said. “Kloie is a freshman and she’s starting now and that is great for her. I’m getting the minutes that I have been wanting. We’ve been putting in the work for this so I’m glad it’s finally here.”
The Lady Cats extended their lead in the 2nd Quarter as Savage drained her second 3-pointer of the game. Smith scored seven points in the quarter with Malyea Partinger scoring six points in a row in one stretch as Franklin-Simpson’s defense held the Lady Patriots to two made field goals for a 38-18 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cats’ barrage from the 3-point line continued as Naja Nolan and Partinger joined the party with a 3-pointer and McAlister buried her third of the game. Smith scored four points with Vanessa Ray scoring three with Alexus McDonald scoring two on a breakaway layup as Franklin-Simpson’s defense allowed seven points from Allen County-Scottsville for a 56-25 lead at the end of three.
Nolan and Smith each scored a bucket in the 4th Quarter for the Lady Cats. Sa’Nya Downey and Tahlia Spencer combined to make three out of four free throws and McDonald closed the show with a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson defeated Allen County-Scottsville 66-35.
“I was really happy with how they came out and executed on both ends of the floor,” Taylor said. “The only negative is we fouled too much in the 1st Half but I thought we cleaned that up in the 2nd Half. The execution, which is something I preach about over Christmas Break and how bad we looked at it, is something we are starting to figure out.”
Kloie Smith led all scorers with a game high of 19 points along with a team high of eight rebounds with Katelyn McAlister adding 11 points for the Lady Cats. Lyniah Brown grabbed five rebounds with Naja Noplan having four,
“We didn’t do anything different at Monday’s practice,” Katelyn McAlister said. “We went over our stuff and shot a lot after practice. Shooters gotta shoot and tonight, we shot it up there and stuck them.”
Avery Morris led the Lady Patriots with 14 points as she was the only player that scored in double figures.
