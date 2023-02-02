The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats tied for the most points scored in a game this season as six players combined to drop nine 3-pointers in their 66-35 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.

“We’re in that time of the season where we have to use every game to prepare for what we are doing. This is that time of the year,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “What matters is coming away with a win and every night, if we come out looking like this and get a win, we would be happy. Right now, it’s about winning these ball games and preparing yourself for the postseason.”

