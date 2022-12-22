Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ and Wildcats’ basketball teams won their Section 2 championship games last Saturday afternoon at Hart County High School to advance to the Class 2-A State Basketball Tournaments on Jan. 13th at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro.
Wildcats Heading to 2-A State Tournament
- By Photos by Brian Davis
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.