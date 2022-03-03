The Franklin-Simpson Wildcat basketball teams completed the perfect week in the 13th District tournament at Logan County High School as both the Lady Cats and Wildcats repeated as back to back 13th District Tournament champions.
“This is why we compete,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We want both programs to be district champions. Both teams are doing a great job and that’s what we want at Franklin-Simpson. We want to win and are very proud of both of the programs.”
“Back-to-back. That’s what we do and it’s incredible,” Sam Mylor said. “Glad to see that and we have two great basketball programs here with amazing coaches that make us all come in and work hard every single day. They prepare us for these moments and it’s up to us and we both come through.”
13th District Girls’ Championship
Lady Cats 65, Lady Panthers 41
Franklin-Simpson trailed in the 1st Half but in the 2nd Half, their depth, defense with returning senior Alera Barbee eclipsing her career scoring night in the opening round game of the tournament by setting a 13th District Girls’ Tournament game record with 41 points for the 24-point victory for their second straight district tournament championship. She also set the district girls’ tournament scoring record with 71 points in two games.
“I honestly did not know there was a girls’ record in points scored in a district tournament but I was just playing,” Barbee said. “I wasn’t worried about how many points I was scoring. I was just looking for what I can do to help us win.”
“Alera (Barbee) has worked her tail off and she does it in such a humble way. She always gives credit to her teammates following the game,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We started off slow but she found ways to score and she played through it so hard. As the girl I met two years ago, she is a completely different person now. She deserves all the credit she is getting and the honors she is receiving.”
Franklin-Simpson defeated Russellville by 37 points on Homecoming and 36 points four days later. Those games were without Lady Panthers’ senior Anastasia Dowlen and junior Amiyah Collier. Their presence made a difference in this game as in the 1st Half as they were able to run their offense through as freshman Lareesha Cawthorne benefited by scoring eight points. Barbee scored four points for the Lady Cats with two points each from junior Lee Lee Partinger and freshman Vanessa Ray as they trailed 14-8 at the end of one.
In the 2nd Quarter, Barbee started to heat up as she scored 10 of the team’s 11 points with junior Hadley Turner adding a free throw for Franklin-Simpson. Their pressure defense started to take a toll on Russellville as they only scored eight points with Collier scoring six of those points as the Lady Cats trailed 22-19 at halftime.
In the 3rd Quarter, Franklin-Simpson attacked the basket often that placed three key Lady Panthers in foul trouble. Plus they forced turnovers and missed shots from Russellville that resulted in 23 points scored in the quarter, led by Barbee, who buried a 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play, who scored 16 points. Turner added a basket and a pair of free throws and sophomore Katelyn McAlister’s 3-pointer that gave them the lead early in the quarter as they led 42-34 at the end of the third.
“Every time a 3-pointer goes in, it feels really good especially after struggling to get them to fall,” Katelyn McAlister said. “But I think it was more about our defense that really got everything going, “
The Lady Cats were relentless in the final eight minutes as they scored 23 points with Barbee scoring 11. Junior Ashanti Johnson, McAlister and Partinger along with freshman Lyniah Brown were able to score easy baskets off forcing turnovers. And freshmen Lanayjah Knight sank two free throws along with Tahlia Spencer’s basket put the icing on the celebratory cake as they won their second straight district tournament championship 65-41 to finish undefeated in district play and in doing do, they defeated every team in district play by double digits.
“We told you the “swag” is back,” Ashanti Johnson said. “1st Half was rough. We made some changes at halftime and we played hard, gave it our all and pushed forward in the 2nd Half.”
“This is “the swag” I was talking about at Media Day. Winning big games, winning tournaments and cutting down some nets,” Lee Lee Partinger said. “We started off slow, a little flat. But we pushed through like we knew we could get.”
“We’re two for two in this tournament. We knew at the beginning of the year that when we started this that this was part of our goal to get to our bigger goal that we want to reach,” Taylor said. “We came out in the 1st Half and get adjusted to the game. You can tell the nerves were going but we knew that we would wear on them. Russellville doesn’t play very many players so we knew our depth would get to them. So we just kept at it. Our girls gave it all they had and I am super proud of them.”
Lareesha Cawthorne led Russellville with a team high of 17 points as she was the only player that scored in double figures.
