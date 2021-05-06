The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats earned two wins in their own Lady Cats Invitational last Saturday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
F-S 16, Metcalfe County 6 (5 innings)
The Lady Cats dished out 16 hits including an eight run 2nd inning for the 10 run ruled victory over the Lady Hornets.
“After losing three games by four runs this week, this win is much needed,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “With the type of schedule that we’re playing, we got to take advantage of when you get the bats going and score some runs. Everybody contributed today and after last night, we were pressing a bit at East Robertson. We talked about them trying too hard and just come to the game relaxed. Today, everybody looked relaxed at the plate and glad to see them squaring it up. They weren’t trying to kill it.”
Training 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st, Franklin-Simpson went to work as with one out, senior Kaeleigh Tuck’s RBI double scored 8th grader Allie Utley for their first run of the game. Then back to back two out RBI singles by juniors Sherrekia Kitchens and Gracie Arnemann gave the Lady Cats the lead at 3-2.
In the bottom of the 2nd, Franklin-Simpson broke the game open starting with an one out, RBI single from Allie Utley. With two outs, the Lady Cats took advantage of a fielding error that scored junior Haley Fowler and Tuck. Kitchens hit a two run home run to center field that scored herself and senior Raegan Coffee. Senior Maddue Utley hit a two RBI double that scored Arnemann and junior Shelby Caudill and junior Lexi Holleman brought Maddie Utley home with a RBI single as they scored eight runs on seven hits for an 11-2 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the 3rd, Kitchens smashed her second two run home run of the game, this time to left field, that scored Coffee, making the score 13-2.
“I am very proud because my hitting has been a little off and I have been everywhere in the lineup,” Sherrekia Kitchens said. “The two home runs I hit were not expected. The pitch was right down the middle for my first home run and the pitch for my second home run was outside for my second home run and I pulled it to the left.”
Leading 13-3 in the bottom of the 4th, Franklin-Simpson took advantage with the bases being loaded, Sophomore Mollie Fowler hit a two RBI single that scored Maddue Utley and Holleman. Tuck hit a RBI single that scored Allie Utley as the Lady Cats were able to close out the game with the 16-6 victory.
Allie Utley pitched a complete game allowing six runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“We got behind early. I wasn’t hitting my spots well but I was able to come back and finish strong to get the ‘W’,” Allie Utley said. “Giving up the home run in the 1st made me want to work harder. It made me mad and I had to do better. At the plate, our bats got going early and that pumped us up. We need to keep starting our games like that.”
Kitchens led the team with three hits and five RBI with her and Maddie Utley each scoring three runs.
F-S 2, Calloway County 0
Sophomore Hanna Arthur pitched a complete game allowing no runs on four hits with three strikeouts for her first shutout of the season as the Lady Cats defeated the Lady Lakers in the final game of the Lady Cats Invitational.
“I had a lot of confidence heading into today’s game but was a little stressed. Didn’t know if I would have good stuff in the circle today but we made some good defensive plays that helped us out,” Hanna Arthur said. “Very proud of Kaeleigh (Tuck) picking off the runner at second. Sherrekia (Kitchens) stole a line drive that kept the runner at third. Defense played well today.”
The win was huge for Franklin-Simpson as they defeated Calloway County, who is one of the top teams from Region 1 and won the Class 2-A Tournament Championship.
The Lady Cats manufactured a run in the bottom of the 1st as 8th grader Allie Utley scored the first run of the game with a RBI sacrifice fly from senior Kaeleigh Tuck for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the bottom of the 4th as with two outs, senior Maddie Utley hit a RBI double that scored junior Shelby Caudill from first base, making the score 2-0.
The Lady Cats did commit two errors but great defensive plays and pitching was able to keep the Lady Lakers from scoring as they got their first shutout of the season, 2-0 over Calloway County.
“Feels really good to get two wins today especially being up two runs in the 7th and we kept them from coming back,” Maddie Utley said. “We battled hard, didn’t make very many mistakes. I had a lot of confidence today. I have been practicing my hitting every day and trying to get more base hits at the plate.”
The Lady Cats had four hits with one each from Haley Fowler, Kaeleigh Tuck and Allie and Maddie Utley with RBI from Tuck and Maddie Utley and runs scored from Shelby Caudill and Allie Utley.
