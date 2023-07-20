Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ graduate Hanna Arthur will continue her softball career as she signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball for Southeastern Illinois last Friday at the Franklin-Simpson High School cafeteria.
Southeastern Illinois, located in Harrisburg, Ill., not only has a great tradition in academics but also in athletics. Southeastern’s softball team is an NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Division One team. The Lady Falcons compete in one of the top community college conferences in the nation, the Great Rivers Athletic Conference The top eight teams out of 11 will go to the tournament with the winner advancing to the national tournament. This upcoming season’s roster will have at least 20 players, with seven returning, as Arthur will now be a part of a five player pitching battery.
“I’ve been looking for a pitcher for quite some time and Hanna emailed me. She and her dad came for a visit and it went really well,” Lady Falcons’ head coach Maggie Calcaterra. “In talking to her, she has that competitive fire and so I knew that she would be good for us. She threw some and she will be able to help us out a lot in both pitching and hitting. We will work on getting her ball to move a little bit and be more consistent at the plate but am very excited to have her. She is going to step in right away and be a key component to the team.”
“I have not met all of my teammates in person but all of us talk together in a big group chat every day,” Hanna Arthur said. “We all will live in group apartments and I will be sharing the apartment with three of my teammates and excited to meet my roommate and which other two girls we will be living with.”
The college with an extension center in Carmi, Ill., was founded in 1960 and serves more than 49,000 district residents in the counties of Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, and Saline, as well as portions of Hamilton, Johnson, Williamson, and White. The college offers more than 50 certificate and degree programs as well as specialized training in a multitude of Career and Technical Education areas.
“I feel like I connected really well with coach Maggie (Calcaterra) and the girls I talked to were very welcoming,” Arthur said. “There is zero drama on this team just like it is here and so I know I can fit in easily. Coach Maggie was intimidating at first but the more we kept talking, the more comfortable I became. The facilities are nice and the weight room is extremely nice. As a pitcher, we have three workouts a day from pitching to lifting and actual practice.”
Arthur’s love and determination for the game of softball showed this past season. Battling injuries that started late in her junior season, her determination and passion willed her way to pitch this season. That was truly on display when she refused to come out of the game in the Lady Cats’ game in the semifinal round of the Class 2-A Section 2 playoffs’ semifinal round game against the Warren East Lady Raiders when she pitched nine innings, throwing 123 pitches, and was ready to throw more.
“My passion for softball comes from me being so competitive,” Arthur said. “I use softball as an escape for me. Being on the field and playing takes me away from whatever else I have going on. It’s a game that I have fallen in love with since I was three years old. This season was extremely hard for me because of my back and knowing that could happen again like it did in our first game of the season against South Warren. It is hard mentally that it could happen again but I will continue the medicine and therapy in order to be able to play.”
Arthur led the team in wins with seven, 20 games starting in the circle, 102.1 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.35.
“We have had a nice run of players getting scholarships from Madison Davis to Kaeleigh Tuck, Gracie Arnemann and Lexi Holleman and now Hanna (Arthur),” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “Talked to Hanna about this for quite a while, going back and forth and like coach (< aggie) Calcaterrs said that it was meant to be. I think Southeastern Illinois is a perfect spot for her. She is going to thrive.”
Arthur mentioned that she is working very hard to improve her speed especially with her movement and spins on her pitches. Plus, she is working on making more contact at the plate because she knows she has home run power once she can extend her arms and put her barrel of the bat onto the ball. Her goals for her freshman season is to hit a home run or two and pick up a couple of wins in the circle.
Arthur will be majoring in pre-dental and getting an Associate’s Degree in science. She wants to become a pediatric dental hygienist.
