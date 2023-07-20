Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ graduate Hanna Arthur will continue her softball career as she signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball for Southeastern Illinois last Friday at the Franklin-Simpson High School cafeteria.

Southeastern Illinois, located in Harrisburg, Ill., not only has a great tradition in academics but also in athletics. Southeastern’s softball team is an NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Division One team. The Lady Falcons compete in one of the top community college conferences in the nation, the Great Rivers Athletic Conference The top eight teams out of 11 will go to the tournament with the winner advancing to the national tournament. This upcoming season’s roster will have at least 20 players, with seven returning, as Arthur will now be a part of a five player pitching battery.

