The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team lost two of their three non district games by allowing eight runs in an inning against the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots and the South Warren Lady Spartans. They did close out the week with a win over the Ohio County Lady Eagles from the 10th District of the 3rd Region.
South Warren 8, F-S 4
The Lady Cats were within a strike of picking up the biggest win in the program’s history but errors and clutch hits in their final at bat led to the Lady Spartans’, who are ranked the number one team in the state, come from behind win last Monday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Sophomore Hanna Arthur was the pitcher of record. She threw 6.2 innings allowing eight runs, two of them were earned, on seven hits with seven strikeouts.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “We had a good chance. We had a good practice on Saturday. We challenged them and they showed their toughness. We had a good game plan with our pitching. Hanna (Arthur) threw some pitches we haven’t been throwing. She executed the game plan and it worked well. Things went well for six innings and then it kind of snowballed from there. Like good teams will do, you give South Warren an inch and they’ll take a mile.They were asleep and then they woke up in the seventh.”
The Lady Cats took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd with singles by senior Maddie Utley and junior Haley Fowler led to a two out, RBI single by senior Kaeleigh Tuck that made the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the 4th with two outs for Franklin-Simpson, junior Gracie Arnemann hit her second home run of the season, a two run shot to center field that scored senior Raegan Coffee for a L4-0 lead.
The Lady Cats held the lead until the top of the 7th when South Warren made the comeback. The Lady Spartans took advantage of two hits and two errors that cut their deficit down to 4-3. Franklin-Simpson was a strike away from closing the game out but a clutch RBI single tied the game at 4-4. A third fielding error of the inning led to back to back home runs, a three run and a solo shot, that gave South Warren their first lead of the game and the victory 8-4.
“We were very clutch in our last at bat because we came out very flat. We didn’t come ready to play and then all of a sudden at the end, now we’re ready to play,” Lady Spartans head coach Kelly Reynolds said. “This was an ugly win. It was good at the end that we came back and got the win but it was not very pretty throughout. We want to be a championship team and our approach needs to be to play every game from beginning to end like a championship team. Tonight was a good humbling experience. It told them that if we’re going to be a championship team, we need to come out and play like that from the get go.”
AC-S 13, F-S 9
Five hits with two errors in the bottom of the 4th inning led to Franklin-Simpson in surrendering eight runs in their four run loss to the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots. It’s the fourth straight loss when the Lady Cats give up eight or more runs in an inning.
“It is frustrating,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “It’s like a snowball effect. Packing errors and add on the mental mistakes and it blows up into another eight tun inning. We can play and beat anybody but we can also lose to anybody. We can’t be worried about other parts of the game. We got to figure out ways to win. I know that we are better than the way we are playing.”
The Lady Cats scored nine runs on 12 hits while the Lady Patriots scored 13 runs on 14 hits.
Sophomore Hanna Arthur’s RBI groundout scored junior Sherrekia Kitchens for a 1-0 lead for Franklin-Simpson.
With the game tied at 1-1, the Lady Cats regained the lead with senior Raegan Coffee’s opposite field two RBI double that scored junior Haley /Fowler and 8th grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck, for a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Patriots turned their two run deficit into a six run lead, 9-3, by pressuring Franklin-Simpson into committing a couple of errors and walks with five hits.
Junior Sherrekia Kitchens hit a lead off home run for the Lady Cats in the top of the 5th. With two outs, senior Maddie Utley hit a two RBI double that scored Coffee that cut their deficit down to 9-5
But Allen County-Scottsville scored four runs with two outs in the bottom half of the same inning with four consecutive hits with an error for a 13-5 lead.
Franklin-Simpson rallied with two outs in the top of the 6th as back to back RBI singles by Coffee and junior Gracie Arnemann drove in Fowler and Kitchens that made the score 13-7. Freshman Zori Stout entered the game and delivered a two RBI double that scored Coffee and Arnemann that made the final score 13-9 in favor of the Lady Patriots.
“This was an ugly game both ways as both teams made a lot of mistakes defensively and both teams took advantage of it,” Lady Patriots head coach Brad Bonds said. “The eight run, bottom of the 4th inning was big and we took advantage of the mistakes, put some pressure on them. We did a good job of that all night long. I’m very proud of my team and as young as we are, we’ll take it.”
F-S 7, Ohio County 2
The Lady Vats finished their week of games with a five run victory over the Ohio County Lady Eagles, from the 10th District of the 3rd Region, last Friday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Sophomore Hanna Arthur pitched a complete game by allowing two runs on severn hits with eight strikeouts and walked one batter.
“Coach Todd (Caudill) motivated us tonight. He told us what we are capable of doing. He inspired us to have an error free game to not have practice on Sunday and we did that,” Shelny Caudill said. “And Hanna (Arthur) did what she has been doing all year. She did everything tonight that we expected from her.”
Franklin-Simpson scored first in the bottom of the 1st as senior Kaeleigh Tuck drove in junior Haley Fowler, who reached base with a triple, on a RBI groundout to the shortstop for a 1-0 lead.
Ohio County tied the game in the top of the 2nd but in the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Cats regained the lead. With two outs, 8th grader Allie Utley hit a two RBI double to left field that scored senior Maddie Utley and junior Shelby Caudill for a 3-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson scored three runs with no outs in the bottom of the 4th as junior Sherrekia Kitchens hit a RBI double that scored 8th grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck. Senior Raegan Coffee followed with a RBI single that scored Kitchens and Maddie Utley hit a RBI single that scored Coffee, making the score 6-1. Then with two outs, junior Lexi Holleman hit a RBI single that scored Utley for a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Eagles hit a one out solo home run to center field for their second and final run of the game as they lost 7-2 to the Lady Cats.
Coffee, Kitchens and Tuck each had two of the team’s 10 hits with Maddie Utley scoring two runs and Allie Utley with two RBI.
“We had a lot of confidence heading into the game,” Maddie Utley said. “Everyone came out hitting. We were prepared and didn’t make errors like we did in our last game. Everybody was focused and we played our best.”
The Lady Cats will host the Lady Cats’ Invitational on Saturday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. The invitational is a three team, round robin of games with Franklin-Simpson playing the Metcalfe County Lady Hornets at 10 a.m. and the Calloway County Lady Lakers at 2 p.m.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast both games starting at around 9:50 a.m. and at 1:50 p.m. The games will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN Sports tab and click on the play button.
