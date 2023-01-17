The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats surrendered a 21-6 run late in the second half to lose to the Bowling Green Lady Purples 46-31 last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.

“I thought we played a full game against Bowling Green,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We went through a scoring lull late and it was our very first full game at a very high level. Can’t question their effort. Very happy with their effort and executing what we were trying to do. We had a few turnovers that led to easy points. We defended our tails off in the halfcourt and we got to finish layups like Bowling Green did. Can’t miss those easy ones because you are going to have to score with them.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.