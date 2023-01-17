The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats surrendered a 21-6 run late in the second half to lose to the Bowling Green Lady Purples 46-31 last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.
“I thought we played a full game against Bowling Green,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We went through a scoring lull late and it was our very first full game at a very high level. Can’t question their effort. Very happy with their effort and executing what we were trying to do. We had a few turnovers that led to easy points. We defended our tails off in the halfcourt and we got to finish layups like Bowling Green did. Can’t miss those easy ones because you are going to have to score with them.”
“We have two of the top teams in our region, both defensive oriented and I thought that we got the shots we wanted but they just didn’t fall,” Lady Purples’ head coach Calvin Head said. “We started playing into their hands a little bit but we held them to four points in the 4th Quarter. When you can guard and give yourself a chance to expand your lead, that is probably the positive sign coming out of tonight’s game.”
Four lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as Katelyn McAlister knocked down two 3-pointers that gave the Lady Cats the lead twice. Meadow Tisdale scored four points and her basket along with a basket by Chloe Potter made Franklin-Simpson trail 10-6 at the end of the first.
Saniyah Shelton opened the 2nd Quarter with a 3-pointer for a 13-6 Bowling Green lead. The L:ady Cats responded as Kloie Smith scored a bucket inside the paint. Jasmine Savage, who buried a 3-pointer, scored five points and Naja Nolan’s breakaway basket gave them a 15-13 lead as they scored nine unanswered points. Franklin-Simpson maintained their advantage as Lyniah Brown and Ashanti Johnson each scored a bucket to lead 19-17 at halftime.
Johnson, Nolan and Hadley Turner each scored a basket in the 3rd Quarter as the Lady Cats extended their lead to four on three different occasions. But Tanaya Bailey had a big 3rd Quarter that gave the Lady Purples momentum. With Franklin-Simpson leading 25-21, she scored six of her eight points during that stretch. JaSiyah Franklin along with Potter and Shelton each scored a basket as the Lady Cats now trailed 33-27 at the end of the third.
Franklin-Simpson couldn’t generate offense in the 4th Quarter as the Lady Purples’ defense forced them into taking some shots that did not fall. They scored four points, two free throws each from Nolan and Turner to trail 35-3 with three and half minutes to go. But Bailey responded with a traditional three-point play as she scored seven points to lead Bowling Green to score 11 straight points to close out the game as the Lady Cats fell 46-31 to the Lady Purples.
“You don’t play at this high level once or twice a year. This has to become the norm for us. You have to practice this way everyday. Every game you approach this way and then you’re ready to meet them because they are a great basketball team that plays at a high level. You can’t in just one game all of a sudden match that. We have to use everyday and every game to play at that high level.”
No player scored in double figures for the Lady Cats but Katelyn McAlister and Naja Nolan led a balanced scoring attack with six points each.
“We always talk about building on it from each game,” Taylor said. “I think the girls feel like they let one get away. Different things we could have changed but we are going to put this one behind us and get ready for another big week of basketball. We got to turn the page. As bad and as much as we wanted this one tonight, we’ll think about it tonight and put it behind us tomorrow.”
Tanaya Bailey led all scorers with a game high of 17 points for the Lady Purples as she was the only player that scored in double figures.
“We just can’t allow us missing our shots get into our emotions and that happened early in the game,” Head said. “Franklin-Simpson is well coached and had a really good plan. They knew what they were willing to give up and live with and the ball could have gone either way tonight. Tanaya (Bailey) made some tough shots and her teammates found her in spots where she could be successful.”
Franklin-Simpson will play their second 13th District game of the season at the Logan County Lady Cougars on Friday night. Tip off of the girls/boys doubleheader is at 6 p.m.
