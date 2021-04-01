The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats ended a seven year dry spell in the 4th Region Tournament. Although the season didn’t end exactly the way they wanted, they put the region on notice that they will be back for more in years to come.
(Quarterfinals)F-S 43
Glasgow 41
Lady Cats’ senior Alera Barbee sank two free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the game that gave Franklin-Simpson a 43-41 victory over the Glasgow Lady Scotties last Thursday night at the F-S Gym.
With the win, Franklin-Simpson improved to 14-7 overall for the season and picked up their first win in the 4th Region Girls’ Tournament since the 2013-2014 season.
“We set this goal to get to the region and we wanted to compete from the very beginning to the end of the game,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We had to make some tweaks along the way. Glasgow is a good basketball team so we were able to fight through early foul trouble and offense was out of sorts early on and we fought through that. That is the kind of growth you want to see out of your basketball team when things don’t go your way, can you fight through it.”
“I didn’t know it has been that long but at the beginning of the year, we said winning the district is one of our goals and our main goal is to make a run in the region. That is exactly what we are doing,” Kate Norwood said. “We have put in the work to do that. I think we deserve it and so we are going to Diddle and compete against whoever.”
Two lead changes and two ties occurred in the first quarter of the game as Lady Scotties’ sophomore Mia Cassady scored all nine points, making three 3-pointers. Lady Cats’ senior Kate Norwood started off the game with a 3-pointer for five points along with four points from sophomore Hadley Turner and two from Barbee as they led 11-9 at the end of one.
Both teams continued to battle as three more lead changes with two ties in the second. Both teams made two field goals but Barbee and Turner combined to make four of their six free throws as Franklin-Simpson led 19-16 at halftime.
Barbee scored four points to open the 3rd Quarter as the Lady Cats extended their lead to seven, 23-16. With four points from senior Anzley Adwell and three points from sophomore Ashton Botts, the Lady Scotties went on a 12-3 run to take the lead, 28-26. Freshman Katelyn McAlister drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that gave Franklin-Simpson a 29-28 lead at the end of third.
Hale’s basket gave the lead back to Glasgow temporarily as McAlister knocked down back to back 3-pointers for a 35-30 lead.
“I’ve been struggling so I’ve been working on getting my shots to go in,” McAlister said. “I got them tonight to go in and I made them when it counted. Seeing them going in felt really good. Glad to help my team.”
“I knew after Katelyn (McAlister) made the first one, she was settled in,” Taylor said. “The other two were really pretty. I am proud of her. She gets coached hard every day and as a freshman, what can she bring to this team? She can knock down them 3-pointers and that is what she brings to us.”
After Cassady’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, sophomore Le Le Partinger scored four points in a row as Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to 39-33. The Lady Scotties cut their deficit down to one, 39-38 but after a timeout, Turner scored a quick basket for a 41-38 lead with 2:04 left. With 23.1 seconds left, senior Anzley Adwell tied the game at 41-41. With 0.5 seconds left in the game, Barbee was fouled that sent her to the free throw line as she sank the two biggest free throws of her varsity career for the Lady Cats’ 43-41 victory over the Lady Scotties.
“I am excited to be playing at Western,” Barbee said. “This was a tough game but we were locked in ever since after the district championship. I am excited about all we accomplished but as I told the team, we aren’t done.”
Barbee led the Lady Cats with 13 points with Hadley Turner adding 12.
“This is what we wanted,” Hadley Turner said. “This is one of the toughest games of the season. This game doesn’t even compare to the Russellville game in the district. We needed this win badly. I needed to step up for my seniors because it is win or go home.”
Mia Cassady led all scorers with a game high of 15 points. She was the only Lady Scottie that scored in double figures as they finished their season with an overall record of 10-13.
(Semifinals)BG 52
F-S 19
The Lady Cats shot 1-13 in the 1st Quarter that put them in a major deficit early on as they were eliminated in the semifinal round of the 4th Region Tournament by the Lady Purples last Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“With our first time being here at WKU, you could tell that we had a hard time settling in. If we could have gotten some shots to go early, that would have helped us. We started to settle in later in the game but we just couldn’t score enough. With what Bowling Green has, you got to be able to score with them. First time shooting here at Western is a little different. But our girls played hard and as a coach, that is all you could ask for.”
Senior Kate Norwood made their first and only field goal that tied the game early on 2-2. From there, the Lady Cats went 0 for 12 from the floor and missed their two free throws. Meanwhile, Lady Purples had balanced scoring as they were led by junior LynKaylah James’ five points with four points from freshman Janiya Bailey as they scored 19 unanswered points for a 21-2 lead at the end of the first.
Sophomore Hadley Turner’s 3-point basket ended a near eight minute scoreless drought for Franklin-Simpson in the 2nd Quarter. The Lady Cats scored two field goals in the quarter as sophomore Le Le Partinger scored the other basket. James scored five of Bowling Green’s seven points as they led 28-7 at halftime.
Just like she did in the 1st Quarter, Norwood scored the opening basket of the game for the Lady Cats. Senior Alera Barbee made a 3-pointer and Turner added three free throws. Freshman Janiya Bailey, junior Ava Bennett and James knocked down 3-pointers as the Lady Purples extended their lead to 41-16 at the end of three.
Norwood scored the only field goal in the 4th Quarter for Franklin-Simpson as sophomore Ashanti Johnson made one of her two free throws. Sophomore Meadow Tisdale scored four points with two each from senior Amari Withrow and sophomore Tanaya Bailey as the Lady Purples advanced to their fourth straight 4th Region tournament championship game with a 52-19 victory over the Lady Cats.
“These girls are now the foundation of what is to come,” Taylor said. “They got a taste of what it is like to play here at Western. They have set the precedent that we want to be, just like Bowling Green or Barren County, to be here every year and that will become a normal for us.”
“We came out with a great defensive engagement and focus tonight,” Lady Purples head coach Calvin Head said. “(Alera) Barbee, (Kate) Norwood) and (Hadley) Turner are a three headed monster andc we have a ton of respect for them. Credit to our kids for sticking to the scouting report and our game plan.”
Hadley Turner led the Lady Cats with seven points with Kate Norwood adding six. Franklin-Simpson ended their season with an overall record of 14-8 and 13th District regular season and tournament champions.
“These girls came together as a family this year,” Taylor said. “After a loss like this, it is really hard to see how good we did this year and how well the season really went. In my opinion, we overachieved and I am proud of the accomplishments. This sets the bar high for next season. That makes you hungry. We want to become the team that wants more and more. We want to be the team that gets to not only compete in the region tournament but a team that can win a region championship.”
LynKaylah James led all scorers with a game high of 15 points as nine players scored for the Lady Purples. Bowling Green ended up winning the tournament on Sunday by defeating the Barren County Trojanettes 49-38.
