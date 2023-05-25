Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ two-sport student athlete Jalen Briscoe made the toughest decision of his life last Wednesday at the F-S Gym as he signed his letter of intent to play collegiate football for the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers in Owensboro, Ky.
“Coaches play a really big role in the recruiting process. It’s more than just going to a D-1, D-2, or a NAIA school,” Jalen Briscoe said. “At one point, I was stuck at where I did not know where I wanted to go. I made my decision based on the coaches at Kentucky Wesleyan. They took me in, greeted me very well. When I took my visit, they were very forward with me and that was the main thing I was looking for. Keep it forward, straight with me. They told me that I was going to have to come work my tail off to play. They care about more than athletics. They talk about building character. It is very diverse there.”
Kentucky Wesleyan College, an NCAA Division 2 school of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, is a private Methodist college that has an enrollment of around 830 students. Founded in 1858 by the Kentucky Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church. It was originally located in rural Millersburg, Kentucky. Classes began in 1866 and the first commencement took place in 1868. At first, it was a training school for preachers, but soon business and liberal arts classes were added to the curriculum. In 1951, the school moved to its present location in Owensboro, Kentucky’s fourth largest city.
Briscoe got his first basketball offer during his sophomore season. His personal goal was to jump back into football after he received his first basketball offer. It didn’t take him long to get back into the groove of football. He plans on trying to be a “walk-on” for the Panthers’ basketball team and play.
In two seasons with the Wildcats as a wide receiver, Briscoe played 17 games and caught 26 passes for 482 yards for five touchdowns. Defensively, he had 14 total tackles, 10 individual and four assisted, and two interceptions.
“We’re glad that he came back out to play football for us,” Wildcats’ head football coach Max Chaney said. “He’s more than just height, arms, and legs. He’s 6’4”, has long arms, big hands, and can run and he’s got a great personality and could always catch the football. He came back in his junior year and he is a great kid to have in the locker room. Jalen has a GPA of higher than 3.0 and he is great in the locker room. When I told KY Wesleyan’s head football coach (Tyrone) Young that, he said we will have him at Kentucky Wesleyan. His attitude and grades were a major factor but the fact that his athletic ability, able to make catches in traffic, and using what he learned in basketball to box out and get the football, is what got people coming here to look at him. This is the proof that if you can play the sport you’re in, the colleges will find you. Couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Briscoe’s future teammate quarterback Aiden Cooper, texted him to urge him to take the visit to Kentucky Wesleyan because the team felt like they needed Briscoe there to play. With the offense, the Panthers are going to implement and run next season. He feels like the offense will be something that he will like and produce. The coaching staff wants him to play right away so Briscoe’s work ethic will determine how much he will see time on the field. Before he heads to Owensboro, he will work on his blocking and precise route running
“For my freshman season, I want to play in the very first game,” Briscoe said. “Also, be selected to the All-Conference team and I feel like I can do that. I want to have the most receiving yards among all freshmen in the conference and I want to start in at least 10 games. Those are some milestones and it would say a lot if they put that much trust in me to help the team as a freshman.”
Briscoe will major in business, and entrepreneurship in the marketing field.
