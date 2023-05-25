FRANWS-05-25-23 BRISCO SIGNING

Wildcats’ football player Jalen Briscoe, middle left, signed his letter of intent to play collegiate football for Kentucky Wesleyan College as his mother, Brandy, far left; father, Janos, middle right; and sister, Payton, far right, watches on last Wednesday at the F-S Gym.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ two-sport student athlete Jalen Briscoe made the toughest decision of his life last Wednesday at the F-S Gym as he signed his letter of intent to play collegiate football for the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers in Owensboro, Ky.

“Coaches play a really big role in the recruiting process. It’s more than just going to a D-1, D-2, or a NAIA school,” Jalen Briscoe said. “At one point, I was stuck at where I did not know where I wanted to go. I made my decision based on the coaches at Kentucky Wesleyan. They took me in, greeted me very well. When I took my visit, they were very forward with me and that was the main thing I was looking for. Keep it forward, straight with me. They told me that I was going to have to come work my tail off to play. They care about more than athletics. They talk about building character. It is very diverse there.”

