At last Sunday’s KHSAA State Dance competition at George Rogers Clark High School in Lexington, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team finished in the top 15 in both hip hop and pom divisions.
“I’m pleased that our scores were really good as we scored 80 and above in both divisions.” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “Those scores were good regardless of where it placed us.”
At this year’s state competition, all teams competed together despite the divisions and size of the teams.
In the Hip Hop Division, the team finished 14th overall with a composite score of 80.30. The division was won by DuPont Manual, a large division team. Among the teams they competed with at semi-state, they had the third highest finish among the five teams that qualified.
“We were really excited and hyped about performing our dance,” Makenna Delk said. “It wasn’t our best performance that day. The environment was much different at state then when we performed the routine at basketball games. Overall we did our best
“We could have done a lot better and we competed well against the large division teams that had about 25 to 30 members and private schools that had collegiate coaches,” Brea Farmer said. “We’re still very proud of ourselves as we earned a top 14 finish against all schools.”
In the Pom Division, the team finished 12th overall with a composite score of 82.53. The division was won by another large school, Sacred Heart. The team had the fourth highest finish among the five teams that qualified at semi-state.
“That was the best pom performance we’ve ever done as far as competitions go,” Emma Peden said. “We have grown a lot and we could see that in our performances at region and at state. Dance has gotten a lot more competitive and the good teams have gotten better as their scoring averages have improved.”
“We were talking about at practice how much we have grown as a team from our freshman year to now,” Taylor Harvey said. “Our scores in pom started in the low 70s and now we are hitting our scores in the 80s. It’s awesome to see that kind of improvement in four years.”
Now the team is preparing for nationals regional competition on Feb. 18-22 in Orlando, Florida. They qualified for national competition during a camp they attended over the summer.
“We did well at region and state but we have some things that we have to work on to prepare to perform against the best from all over,” Kaydin Alexander said. “We know what we need to fix. We will watch videos and keep learning from our mistakes. We will have fun preparing for this and we hope to do well.”
“We are going to continue practices as normal but we are going to add some technique practices,” Hall said. “One hour practices to just work on that and continue to work on our routines over and over to build our stamina and energy. We’re going to apply what the judges’ said at state and add that to our routines.”
The dance team consists of seniors: Kaydin Alexander, Eliza Cook, Taylor Harvey and Emma Peden; juniors: Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer; sophomores: Kennedi Alexander, Leah Gardner, Lily Jackson, Noah Smith, Charlotte Vaughn and Ella Watwood and freshmen Macey Cook and Grace Fairman. The team is coached by Lauren Hall.
