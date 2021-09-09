Franklin-Simpson Wildcats girls’ soccer team endured a tough stretch of games last week as they lost 5-0 to the Todd County Central Rebels in their 13th District match.
Sophomore Jayden Spears saved 20 of 25 shots but the Wildcats could not generate much offensive pressure on Rebels’ senior goalkeeper Samantha Case saved all four shots she faced for their first victory of the season last Wednesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Last Thursday, Franklin-Simpson lost 9-0 at the Springfield (TN) Yellowjackets. Spears saved seven of her 14 shots faced while freshman Madison Slate saved three of the five shots she faced.
The Wildcats potentially could play up to three matches on Saturday in the Battle of the Bridges hosted by Hart County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.