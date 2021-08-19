The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team competed in their first match play event of the season. Last Monday they defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course.
“Today was a great day,” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “They all played well with a couple of personal best scores. Definitely like seeing that and want them to keep playing better as the season goes on and there is still plenty of time left in the season.”
The team were led by junior Conleigh Wilson’s personal best score of 38 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney firing a score of 41.
“Today was good,” Conleigh Wilson said. “I am very familiar with this course and as much as I played on it, I am very pleased with my personal best score. Need to continue to improve my swing some more to put myself in position to make better putts.”
Freshmen Morgan Hunter shot her personal best score of 47 and Meryn McBrayer shot a score of 54.
“Didn’t play well until I reached the 7th Hole. I finished good with a birdie with back to back pars,” Morgan Hunter said. “Playing just nine holes was easier than walking the tournament. Still a little tired from four tournaments last week but felt good just playing nine today.”
The team is scheduled to play the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots in match play on Thursday at the Scottsville Country Club.
