Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball teams hosted the Butler County Bears, who are one of the best teams from the 3rd Region, last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym. With postseason play right around the corner, both the Lady Cats and Wildcats played their best basketball that night with the doubleheader sweep of victories.
Lady Cats 65, Lady Bears 49The Lady Cats wanted to make a statement to others in the 4th Region that they are a good basketball team that should not be overlooked in the postseason. They accomplished their mission with a 16-point victory over the Lady Bears, who entered the game with a record of 18-1.
“We had this game circled on our schedule for quite a while as this began a big stretch of big games for us,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We knew that Butler County was 18-1, had won 12 straight and we knew that we wanted to knock this team off. This was a gritty win, exactly what our girls needed. This was a combination of us. We were still doing things defensively but we were executing on the offensive end of what we were trying to do. This was a good game for us to have to kick off the month of February.”
The 1st Quarter was evenly played as Lady Cats’ returning senior Alera Barbee, who scored on two traditional three-point plays, scored 12 of the team’s 16 points with two points each from juniors Ashanti Johnson and Hadley Turner. The Lady Bears were led with six points from senior Taylin Clark and a 3-pointer from senior Graci Leach as Franklin-Simpson led 16-13 at the end of one.
Butler County junior Jenna Phelps scored six points as the team scored seven straight points for a 20-16 lead. The Lady Bears started to be worn down by the depth, the speed and tempo of the game played by the Lady Cats as sophomore Katelyn McAlister connected on two 3-pointers to score eight points. Turner added six points with two points each from Barbee and Johnson as they quickly turned their four point deficit into a 34-26 lead at halftime.
The Lady Bears got four points each from seniors Gracie Cardwell, Clark and Jaelyn Taylor. But the Lady Cats had a big 3rd Quarter of shooting from beyond the arc as McAlister, freshman Jasmine Savage and Turner all knocked down 3-pointers as they led 49-39 at the end of the third.
Butler County primarily played their core seven players and their eyes and legs told the truth as they were worn down from Franklin-Simpson’s depth and tempo of the game. Junior Lee Lee Partinger scored five points with McAlsiter burying her fourth 3-pointer of the game. Barbee put the finishing touches on the game with two more traditional three-point plays as the Lady Cats rolled to a 65-49 victory.
“They only play six, maybe seven main players,” Taylor said. “We knew that coming into the game. It’s hard for any team to play six or seven players against us. So you gotta make a choice. Either play tired or you have to get into your bench. They chose to ride it out with their core and we were able to capitalize off of that.”
Alera Barbee scored a game high of 22 points for Franklin-Simpson with Katelyn McAlister scoring 15 points and Hadley Turner contributing 11 points.
“Our goal is to try to score 15 points per quarter,” Taylor said. “When you play with a player like Alera Barbee, your job is easier. They will have to bring help to defend her and so once you get open, you have to knock down open shots. Our assistant coaches made some really good calls. They made some quick hitters out of the double team and kicked it to the corners and the wings and they knocked down the open shots.”
“We weren’t happy at all that Butler County was ranked ahead of us in the region poll,” Ashanti Johnson said. “So we had to show everyone that we should be higher and we played really well against them tonight.”
“I don’t shoot as many three’s as I want but when I do, sometimes they go in,” Hadley Turner said. “We were motivated tonight to show that we are a better team. We got off to a slow start in the 1st Quarter but once we got into their legs lte in the 2nd Quarter and the rest of the game, we needed to keep playing faster and score.”
Taylin Clark led Butler County with 14 points with 11 points each from Jenna Phelps and Jaelyn Taylor.
Wildcats 60, Bears 52Franklin-Simpson used their tremendous defense by being able to defend and rebound against a Butler County team that had a lot of size for an eight-point victory for the doubleheader sweep.
“The guys played well but we got to do a better job of closing people out,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Our free throws down the stretch, I don’t know what it was but we got to finish them out.”
Junior Jalen Briscoe, who had a traditional three-point play, led the Wildcats with five points in the 1st Quarter. Junior Connor Vincent scored four points and sophomore O.J. Gamble made a 3-pointer. Seniors Isaac Dockery and Solomon Flener, who each sank a 3-pointer, each scored five points for the Bears as they led 14-12 at the end of the first.
Junior Brody Hunt scored six points for Butler County with Flener adding four points by draining his second 3-pointer of the 1st Half. Junior Gabe Jones got things going for Franklin-Simpson in the 2nd Quarter by connecting on a pair of 3-pointers with returning senior Andreyas Miller scoring five points on a traditional three-point play and electrifying the crowd with a slam dunk. Briscoe also added five points with two points from Vincent as they led 30-23 at halftime.
The Wildcats’ defense held the Bears to seven points in the 3rd Quarter with Hunt scoring four for Butler County. Miller scored seven points with Jones, who dropped his third 3-pointer of the game, adding five points as they scored all the points in the quarter for Franklin-Simpson a 42-30 lead at the end of three.
Hunt led Butler County’s comeback in the 4th Quarter by scoring 11 points with five points each from Flener, who made another 3-pointer, and Rice. But Briscoe scored 10 points for Franklin-Simnpson with Vicncent adding four. A pair of free throws down the stretch from junior Sam Mylor sealed the deal for the Wildcats for the 60-52 victory.
Jalen Briscoe scored a team high of 20 points and a game high of 14 rebounds for the Wildcats with Andreyas Miller adding 14 points. Gabe Jones poured in 11 points with 10 points from Connor Vincent.
“When we can get those guys in double figures, that’s what we want,” Spencer said. “It’s a coach’s dream when you can get four guys scoring in double figures. They did a good job of shooting the ball and finding each other.”
“Coach Dee (Spencer) wants us to score but he really emphasizes rebounding,” Jalen Briscoe said. “It’s really about who wants it more down there. There were a lot of big guys down there. Everybody wants the ball but who wants it the most.”
“I started off slow so I started to attack the basket more,” Andreyas Miller said. “I got an “and one”, a layup and a dunk. That got me and the team going and excited everyone here. We were able to go on a run before the end of the half because of it.”
Brody Hunt scored a game high of 21 points for the Bears with Solomon Flener adding 13 points.
“We knew that (Brody) Hunt was their leading scorer and we didn’t want to let him get that many points,” Spencer said. “We knew that he could really shoot it and he did a good job shooting the ball. We held him to 10 points through three quarters so I am proud of the guys.”
Franklin-Simpson will close the regular season with a doubleheader at the Glasgow Scotties in a girls/boys doubleheader next Thursday night.
Tip-off time is at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the games starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
