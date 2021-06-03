The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team cranked out 15 hits for the 8-3 victory over the Warren East Raiders on Senior Night on May 24 at Greg Shelton Field.
Seniors Dalton Fiveash, Jake Konow, Skyler Martinez, Dawson owens and Cole Wix were honored before the game.
“Playing four years with most of these guys has been truly fun. This has really meant a lot to me. It’s been fun coming out here and competing with these guys,” Jake Konow said. “Tonight was good to get this win and give us some momentum as we are heading into the district tournament. It’s a big week for us so we need as much momentum as possible.”
“It was a big change coming from Warren Central to play here,” Skyler Martinez said. “Playing there, it wasn’t good for me. Had a losing attitude and was losing my love of the game. Coming here has changed everything. The team accepted me. Playing hard for my brothers has reignited my love for the game and I am thankful for that.”
Owens was the winning pitcher as in relief, he threw five innings allowing one run on seven hits with three strikeouts.
“Tonight was a challenge for the seniors coming off a long night of Project Graduation with lack of sleep and being tired all day but it was worth it,” Dawson Owens said. “Warren East is a good team. They are good enough to make the region tournament and we came out early, got on top of them and took control of the game.”
With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 1st inning, junior Padon Vaiughn delivered a two RBI single that scored Wix and sophomore Sam Mylor, courtesy runner for Fiveash. Later with two outs and bases loaded again, Martinez drew a RBI walk that scored junior Luke Richardson for a 3-0 lead.
Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the 2nd and bass loaded with one out, Vaughn delivered his second two RBI single of the game that scored Owens and Mylor that made the score 5-2.
With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the 3rd, Owens hit a two RBI single that scored Martinez and junior Ben Banron for a 7-2 lead.
Leasing 7-3 in the bottom of the 5th and following a leadoff double by Owens, Wix hit a RBI single that scored Mylor, courtesy runner for Owens, that made the final score 8-3.
“Good to get this win on Senior Night,” Dalton Fiveash said. “From the first time we played them to now, they are more aggressive at the plate. Their approach is much different now. They want to try to pressure you and look for certain pitches in the count to hit. They have improved and played well throughout the season.”
“Big win for us tonight,” Cole Wix said. “First time we faced them, it seemed like it was pretty easy. Tonight, we had to work and scored in every inning but two. We probably should have scored more than we did but for a 13-hit night, we did pretty good. We’re battling, finding holes and gaps and we ve been putting together good at bats.”
Padon Vaughn led the team with four RBI along with three hits each from Dawson Owens, Vaughn and Cole Wix and Sam Mylor scoring three runs as a courtesy runner for the pitcher.
“Wins this late in the season are all big,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Outstanding job by our guys tonight. Swinging the bats like we have been and we got to do a better job of getting more runs when they are on second and third. Need every run scored possible this time of the season. Top to bottom, great at bats and Dawson Owens did an outstanding job. Good to have him back throwing the ball the way he is. We need every arm possible at this point right now.”
“Franklin-Simpson hit it well tonight,” Raiders head coach Wes Sanford said. “We tried to throw everything at them and they were on fire at the plate. Couldn’t find a spot where they didn’t like it. (Dalton) Fiveash struck out the first five batters he faced and we had some opportunities to get back in the game but we couldn’t get the big hits in the 4th to do so.”
