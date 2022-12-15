The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats learned a valuable lesson last Tuesday night as they suffered their second straight loss to a team from the 14th District with a 49-46 double overtime loss to the South Warren Lady Spartans at South Warren High School
“We are not the snake team from last year. We don’t have any room for error. I told them that nobody cares about what we did last year. Last year, Alera (Barbee) gave us some room for error and now it is gone. The foul trouble we faced in the 1st Half led to us looking different offensively and we were still in the ball game/
The Lady Cats gave up four points early on with baskets by Gracie Maxwell and Mila Munrath. Then Franklin-
Simpson scored 13 straight points with four points each from Malyea Partinger and Hadley Turner. Katelyn Mcalister knocked down a 3-pointer and two points from Vanessa Ray gave them a 13-4 lead at the end of one.
Naja Nolan and Paringer each scored a basket for Franklin-Simpson in the 2nd Quarter. But South Warren chipped away at their deficit as Gracie Hodges scored the lady spartans’ first field goal in nearly eight minutes. She added two free throws along with one from martin. McLaine Hudson closed the 1st half with a 3-pointer that cut the Lady Cats’ lead down to 17-12 at halftime.
Turner made the only two field goals for Franklin-Simpson in the 3rd Quarter. That gave South Warren the opportunity to cut into its deficit. Lydia Frank’s 3-pointer with a pair of free throws from Hodges. Then trailing by three, Maxwell nailed back-to-back 3-pointers that cost the Lady Cats their lead to trail 25-22 at the end of the third.
“The foul trouble we faced in the 1st Half led to us looking different offensively,” Taylor said. “We were still in the ball game but I think that is what led to us a not-very-good quarter offensively.”
The Lady Spartans extended their lead in the 4th Quarter to four points on a couple of occasions as Hudson and Mila Munrath each buried a 3-pointer. Trailing 33-29, Turner scored her fourth point of the quarter that cut Franklin-Simpson’s deficit down to two. Hodges made a free throw that pushed South Warren’s lead to three, 34-31. With less than a minute remaining, Partinger sank a 3-pointer from the baseline that tied the game at 34-34 to send the game to overtime.
Partinger’s two free throws gave the Lady Cats the lead but it would be short-lived as Hodges scored three points for a two-point lead for South Warren. But Partinger was cool as the other side of a pillow once again as she buried a short jump shot that tied the game once again at 38-38, sending the game into a second overtime.
McAlister drilled a 3-pointer but the Lady Spartans opened the four-minute extra period with a 9-3 run with five points from Hodges and a 3-pointer from Frank for a 47-41 lead. The Lady Cats kept fighting as McAlister’s second 3-pointer of the period along with Partinger’s bucket cut their deficit down to one, 47-46. Hodges made two free throws and Partinger’s game-tying 3-point shot was off the mark as Franklin-Simpson fell to South Warren 49-46 in double overtime. .
“I feel like we didn’t come out ready to play,” Taylor said. “In the 1st Half, we were going through the motions and were very stagnant. We were up five and should have been up by 15. We were terrible from the free throw line. We should have been shooting in the 70% range, We got there too often and did not score a point. I thought that we fought hard to get back in this game but we didn’t deserve to win the basketball game. I asked the girls one question: now that this happened. How are you going to respond? There are no easy games on our schedule. Every night is going to be a dogfight.”
Malaya Partinger led all scorers with a game-high of 18 points with Hadley Turner adding 12 points for the Lady Cats.
The Lady Cats grabbed 31 rebounds as Naja Nolan led the team with eight rebounds with Lyniah Brown having six and Turner with five.
Gracie Hodges led the Lady Spartans with 17 points with McLaine Hudson adding 11.
“We talk about toughness and sometimes, toughness wins games,” Lady Spartans’ head coach Lane Embry said. “Give credit to Franklin-Simpson as they came out pretty hot and I thought our girls did a great job of buying in, listening to what we told them to do, and going out there and doing it. Very proud of them for pulling this one out.”
