Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team overcame some adversity as they had at least five starters not playing and played their best football of the season on both sides of the ball with a dominant 27-7 victory at the White House Heritage Patriots last Friday night.
Franklin-Simpson got their first win of the season and handed White House Heritage their first loss of the season.
“We had a great game plan on both sides of the ball,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We’re very excited that we executed it for four quarters. We’ve played well in the 1st Half in our last two games and then not so much in the 2nd Half. Conditions were much better as far as it was not very, very hot. Beautiful night for football; and super proud of these guys for finishing what they started tonight.”
The Wildcats scored on all three offensive possessions in the 1st Half that used a combined 19:25 of game time in a 24 minute half. Senior Omar Harrison had two touchdown runs of four and six yards and senior Luke Richardson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Isaiah Rigsby for a 21-0 lead.
The Patriots got on the scoreboard late in the 1st Half on a scoring drive that took six plays, 47 yards in 57 seconds with senior Taye Francis’ 1-yard touchdown run that made the score 21-7 at halftime.
“Felt good playing tonight,” Harley Alford said. “The offensive line blocked on the perimeter. We did really well up the middle with the new packages we had and scored some touchdowns because of that. Worked out really well for us. Credit to my guards and tackles tonight.”
“We had one player out for protocol and one that just came back. Jacob (England) just came back and Emilio (Vazquez) was in a different position and they all played fantastic,” Andrew Ogles said. “Very physical game but we were more physical than they were tonight. Most of the yards our backs got were after contact. Our focal point tonight was to finish drives and we did that tonight.”
Franklin-Simpson’s relentless defense dominated the entire game as White House Heritage, who ran for 395 yards against Allen County-Scottsville in Week 1, could only gain 28 yards rushing.
The Wildcats used a 16-play, 81-yard drive that took 9:13 of game time with a 3-yard touchdown run that put the exclamation point on an almost near perfect night of football for the 27-7 victory.
“Super proud of the offensive line for making paths for our backs,” Chaney said. “Jayden (Wells) and Omar (Harrison) ran as hard as you can run. Colin and Landon ran well. We had a lot of guys out tonight, four brothers who couldn’t play. So it was next man up and took advantage of going out there and getting to play. Couldn’t be happier for the kids.”
The Wildcats outgained the Patriots 359-72 in total yards of offense. Omar Harrison had 18 carries for 122 for two touchdowns with Jayden Wells having 19 carries for 105 yards for a touchdown as the team ran for 309 yards on 57 carries.
“This game was phenomenal. Everything felt right,” Omar Harrison said. “We executed and hopefully this sets us up for this Friday n\ight. 100 yards rushing tonight from myself and Jayden (Wells) so we just need to keep grinding. We’ve taken two “L”’s and we know that this Friday night’s opponent was watching us so we’ll keep it quiet until Friday night.”
“We never usually run that much up the middle but that was the base of our offense tonight,” Jayden Wells said. “I hit the hole and ran wherever I saw it. Our practices got us ready and we executed the game plan. Time to go back and prepare, do it all over again and play Friday night.”
Luke Richardson completed all three of his passes for 50 yards with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Rigsby, who caught two of his passes for 27 yards with a touchdown.
Taye Francis led the Patriots with 27 yards on 10 carries for a touchdown and completed four of his 11 passes for 44 yards with an interception.
“The way we played defense tonight is what we wanted to do,” Chaney said. “We forced a lot of three and outs and kept the ball for long periods of time. Coach (Robert) McDougal did a great job in preparing them. We ran a couple of blitzes that worked really well. We were great in coverage by moving a couple of people around and Coach (Matt) Marsh did a great job offensively to get us where we needed to be.”
Franklin-Simpson will play at the Logan County Cougars on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and 1220 WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Wildcats’ Scouting Report. The game can also be heard on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.comand click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
