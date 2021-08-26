The Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats got their season off to a great start with a 3-1 (28-30, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-22) at the F-S Gym.
“Definitely a team win tonight,” Volley Cats head coach Jerred Long said. “We were in rotations that we weren’t used to but every girl stepped up and did exactly what we needed to do to get the win. We had girls playing varsity for the first time and in positions that they have not played before. It was awesome to see that “next girl step up mentality” and who’s ready to contribute and fight.”
The Volley Cats entered the game without two seniors in setter Aysia Fuller and middle hitter Hannah Wallace. But with some adjustments, sophomore Jenna Smith was moved to setter as her 24 assists led to 13 kills by junior Kinley Cummings and 11 by junior Kerri Hastings.
“This was my first time setting so I felt like I played pretty good,” Jenna Smith said. “I stepped up for the team as we all worked together and fought to get the win. I am so happy about this and very excited for what’s to come for us for the rest of the season.”
“Jenna (Smith) never really has set much but tonight, not having Aysia (Fuller), she did pretty good. We lost Aysia two days before our first game and we did not practice the day before tonight’s game,” Kerri Hastings said. “The game started off kind of rough but once we got used to the new rotations, our confidence grew more and more. Really proud of the team for the way we played.”
“Jenna (Smith) who is our outside hitter became our setter as she had to execute bump and regular sets. I worked hard from the outside all game as Jenna gave some really good sets and we all killed it tonight,” Kinley Cummings said. “Everybody worked together and contributed as we had a new lineup with two players out and so we worked with what we had and got the win.”
“Jenna (Smith) did some bump setting last year when we had to throw her in that position but she is very much a leader.” Long said. “She is positioning herself to be successful as not only a volleyball player but as a young woman. It was very exciting to see her contribute however she had to and did whatever it took to lead this team.”
After losing the first set and 14-18 in the second, 8th grader Julia Warren served eight consecutive points that erased the Volley Cats’ deficit that wound up tying the match at one set each.
“For my first varsity match, I was pretty nervous but once we got going and got all excited, it was fun after that,” Julia Warren said. “Trailing like we were in the set, I had to focus. Take everything out of my mind and just swing like I can on my serves. It is really amazing playing with my teammates. Everyone is working hard and putting in effort.”
“Julia (Warren) came through with some big serves when we needed it,” Long said. “Tonight, she showed that she has those “clutch genes”. At the same time, she still has a lot to learn and to contribute to night in and night out. It is exciting to see what will happen with not only her but all of our younger girls in the program.”
With the third set tied at 17, the Volley Cats won eight of the next 11 points to win the set 25-20 for a 2-1 lead and lead throughout the entire 4th set to win 25-22 and the match 3-1.
Warren served five aces with three each from: Cummings, Smith and senior Natalie Wilkerson. Senior Alyssa Spears had 15 of the team’s 31 digs with Wilkerson having four blocks, two of them were solo.
“Our defense was spectacular,” Long said. “Senior Alyssa Spears was leading the girls along with junior Kerri Hastings and our 8th graders. Our seniority leadership mixed with our youth worked well together. They all communicated and were very efficient tonight and very much passed the “eye test”. Excited to see what they can do together for the remainder of the season.”
