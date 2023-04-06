Heading into this game, Kloie Smith said that she was in a hitting slump. That slump may be over as she had a night for the ages with two hits, both being home runs for a total of her career high of eight RBI as the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats defeated the East Robertson (Tenn.) Lady Indians 12-7 last Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

“Like a big sigh of relief right now,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “Glad to get back on the winning side. It’s been a process all along with the challenging schedule. We learned a lot from each game played.”

