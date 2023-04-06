Heading into this game, Kloie Smith said that she was in a hitting slump. That slump may be over as she had a night for the ages with two hits, both being home runs for a total of her career high of eight RBI as the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats defeated the East Robertson (Tenn.) Lady Indians 12-7 last Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“Like a big sigh of relief right now,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “Glad to get back on the winning side. It’s been a process all along with the challenging schedule. We learned a lot from each game played.”
The Lady Cats struck first in the bottom of the 1st inning. Allie Utley led off the inning with a double. She wasn’t at second base very long as Kaitlyn Woodall followed with an RBI single that scored Utley for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Indians took the lead in the top of the 2nd with a two-run home run that led to scoring three runs for a 3-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Utley led off the inning with a triple and once again, Woodall brought Utley home with another RBI single that cut their deficit down to 3-2. Woodall advanced to second on a passed ball, to third on a ground out and tied the game at 3-3 by scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly by Kloie Smith.
East Robertson hit a three run home run in the top of the 4th for a 6-3 lead but the Lady Cats showed resilience and who they are.
Jasmine Grover led off the bottom of the 5th with a single. Utley singled and Woodall drew a walk to load the bases. Zori Stout was hit by a pitch for an RBI walk that scored Grover, making the score 6-4. With the bases still loaded on a 1-2 count, Smith crushed a hit to center that easily cleared the fence for a grand slam that gave them an 8-6 lead.
Franklin-Simpson kept the momentum going in the bottom of the 6th. Utley once again led off with a single. She advanced to second and third on consecutive passed balls. Woodall hit another RBI single that scored Utley, making the score 9-6. Stout followed with a single and with runners at first and second and on the very next pitch, Smith hit a deep shot to left field for a three run home run that made the score 12-6.
“I believe I have been 0 for 9 in our last two , maybe three games. I had to let that go and it wasn’t easy but I cleared my head and I did,” Kloie Smith said. “My first home run I believe was an inside pitch and usually, they don’t pitch me that way. The grand slam came when I was under pressure and I like being at the plate like that. I just wanted to drive the ball and I did. My first home run, I knew it could be gone but the grand slam, I knew it was gone.”
The Lady Cats allowed one run in the top of the 7th but managed to get three outs for the 12-7 victory over the East Robertson (Tenn.) Lady Indians.
Allie Utley led the team with four hits with four runs scored and Kaitlyn Woodall having three hits with three runs scored as both players were perfect in the batters’ box.
“I always lead off and when “Woody” (Kaitlyn Woodall) is behind me in the batting order, I know she will bring me home to score,” Allie Utley said. ‘I got the spark started and we all kept it going. We all played really well tonight. Coach Todd (Caudill) told us to nor play selfish but to win as a team and to hit towards right field and we did that tonight.”
“I wasn’t even nervous tonight. That is how much I was focused in on everything,” Kaitlyn Woodall said. “I got my hits and the bats were hot tonight. I am going to work to get my batting average back up but the main thing is the “dub” and we for that tonight.”
Maggie Brown, Lilly Ferguson, Jasmine Grover, Ava Holland, Addison Shelton and Zori Stout each had a hit.
“I was very confident at the plate tonight,” Maggie Brown said. “I have been trying my best to hit the ball towards right field to get the ball behind the runners to put them in scoring position. I just had to stay in the moment at the plate and made some good plays at second base. I just tried to keep the ball in front of me and make plays to get outs. I loved every second of this game to get this win.”
Along with Smith’s eight RBIs, Woodall collected three RBIs with Stout having one.
“Great practice into this and working on staying back and hitting the ball to the opposite field, right field,” Caudill said. “Second time in the order, Allie (Utley) hits one deep to right and that got everybody bought in to swinging the bat that way. Kloie’s (Smith) timing was excellent tonight. She jumped in straight from basketball and she needs a few weeks to get back into it and I believe she is almost there to where she expects to be. Great to get our top two bats from last season to start getting hot. ‘Woody’ (Woodall) had a great game. Lilly (Ferguson) is still hitting it hard. Our younger players like Addison (Shelton) and Ava( Holland) did some great things as well. We could have bowed out when we were down 6-3 but we hung in there and got that big hit that was a huge lift for us.”
Stout pitched 3.2 innings allowing four runs, three of them were earned on seven hits with five strikeouts. Hanna Arthur pitched 3.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
“Energy affects everything. It spread like wildfire and everything fell into place,” Hanna Arthur said. “Now, I was pissed that I gave up a home run, but I had to let it go because it’s going to happen. Just had to focus on the next batter.”
“This win was amazing and I loved every part of it because my teammates are starting to hit the ball well,” Zori Stout said. “I wanted to get more strikeouts than walks. I just wanted to be there for my team because I know if the other team puts the ball in play, my team will back me up.”
The Lady Cats will continue play in the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament with a semifinal round match against the Warren East Raiders at Allen County-Scottsville. First pitch time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the winner playing against the Logan County Lady Cougars in the championship game of the sectional.
