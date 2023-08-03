Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ golfer Chloe Chaney started off the 2023 golf season with a top 20 finish at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational.
Park Mammoth will be the site for the upcoming Class 2-A State Tournament Qualifier on Aug. 8th and Region 3 State Qualifying Tournament on Sept. 20th.
“It’s a great way to start the season,” Chaney said. “Hopefully I can improve more but for the first tournament of the season, it felt really good to shoot my personal best.”
Chaney, who finished tied for 18th, shot an 82 for a score of 12 over par. She shot a score of 44 on her first nine holes as she recorded bogeys and double bogeys on six of her first eight holes. But on the 9th Hole, she scored a birdie before making the turn on her final nine holes where she shot a score of 38. She also scored a birdie on the 12th Hole, her second of the tournament.
Chaney credits her offseason work with practice and competing in the Bluegrass Golf Tour tournaments for the great start to the season.
“This is my third time playing on this course and today, my course management was pretty good,” Chaney said. “You can easily get into some bad situations there. The course has tons of tall grass everywhere and you want to make sure you are on the greens. It’s good that we have already played here, especially with the two state qualifying tournaments here, it’s good to know that I can improve and play better.”
“I thought she really showed that she has put in work during the off season,” Lady Cats’ golf head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “Her course management has greatly improved and that is something that plays a big factor when playing at Park Mammoth. It’s always good to be able to play where important tournaments are going to be and she played there back this summer too. I’m excited to see where her game is by the time regionals get here.”
Chaney along with her teammate Meryn McBrayer will compete on Friday in the Glasgow Lady Scotties’ Tournament at the Willow Oaks Country Club.
