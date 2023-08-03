Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ golfer Chloe Chaney started off the 2023 golf season with a top 20 finish at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational.

Park Mammoth will be the site for the upcoming Class 2-A State Tournament Qualifier on Aug. 8th and Region 3 State Qualifying Tournament on Sept. 20th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.