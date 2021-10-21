Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team picked up a very important 55-14 victory over the Warren Central Dragons last Friday night in Class 4-A Region 1 District 2.
The Wildcats qualified for the upcoming Class 4-A playoffs with their win and eliminated the Dragons from postseason consideration.
“Coach (Mark) Nelson does a great job with the kids and the coaching staff he has there. He is a good guy and is doing the right thing with them. He stays there long enough, he will get that program turned around,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said.. “As everyone could see, they have plenty of athleticism out there and we were nervous about that from the get go. Proud of the kids by the way responded from our halftime talk to shut them down.”
For the second week in a row, Franklin-Simpson scored four touchdowns in their first four offensive possessions Seniors Jayden Wells’ 3-yard run and Omar Harrison’s 52-yard run, which placed him over 1,000 yards rushing for the season, and junior Landon Graves’ 32-yard run along with a 53-yard touchdown catch and run by senior Andrew Ogles from senior Luke Richardson gave them a 32-14 lead at halftime.
Harrison’s 4-yard run and Wells’ 1-yard run each gave them their second rushing touchdown of the game and a 46-yard catch and run by sophomore Isaiah Rigsby from Richardson, his second touchdown pass of the game, gave the Wildcats a 55-14 victory.
“We worked on that particular pass play in practice,” Chaney said. “Luke (Richardson) practiced it well and he can throw the ball. He can throw it pretty deep and when he is comfortable and has time, he can sling it. We have spent extra time in practice working on our passing game so overall, Luke did a great job tonight.”
Franklin-Simpsonn outgained Warren Central 491-201 in total yards of offense. Omar Harrison had 17 carries for 161 yards for two touchdowns with Landon Graves having seven carries for 121 yards for a touchdown and Jayden Wells had 11 carries for 78 yards for two touchdowns. Luke Richardson completed three of his four passes for 106 yards for two touchdowns.
Aj Jean Aime had a rushing touchdown and completed nine of his 15 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown for the Dragons as Glover had three receptions for 92 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats host Senior Night on Friday night against the Warren east Raiders that will have major playoff implications based on the outcome.
“It is up for grabs. A must win game next week for potentially a home playoff game,” Chaney said. “Warren East is playing their best football right now which is good for them but I feel like that we are playing our best football right now too. We talked to the kids about enjoying this one tonight and then starting Sunday, we will rehash on this game and then all focus on Warren East. We are going to need to fight for all four quarters with them. They have a very athletic quarterback with some extremely fast kids with him.”
Kickoff from James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field is at 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar followed by clicking on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
