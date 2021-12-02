() — 13th District Game
Date Opponent Time
11/30 at Monroe County 6 p.m.
12/3 at Clinton County 6 p.m.
4TH REGION CHALLENGE
12/4 vs. Allen County-Scottsville at Bowling Green High School 5 p.m.
12/7 vs. South Warren 6 p.m.
CLASS 2-A TOURNAMENT
12/10 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 6 p.m.
12/14 vs. Warren East 6 p.m.
12/16 vs. Warren Central 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
12/20-12/22 at Portland (TN) High School TBA
12/30 at Ohio County 3 p.m.
1/7 at Todd County Central| 6 p.m.
1/14 vs. Logan County| 6 p.m.
1/15 at Greenwood 6 p.m.
1/18 at Hart County 7:30 p.m.
1/21 at Russellville| 6 p.m.
1/22 vs. Edmonson County 5:30 p.m.
1/25 at Allen County-Scottsville 6 p.m.
F-S BASKETBALL HOMECOMING
1/28 vs. Todd County Central| 6 p.m
2/1 vs. Butler County 6 p.m.
2/4 at Logan County| 6 p.m.
2/5 at Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
2/8 vs. Barren County 6 p.m.
2/11 vs. Russellville| 5:30 p.m.
2/12 at South Warren 6 p.m.
2/15 vs. Warren East 6 p.m.
2/17 at Glasgow 6 p.m.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
2/21-2/25 13TH at Logan County High School TBA
4TH REGION TOURNAMENT
2/28-3/5 at Western Kentucky University TBA
