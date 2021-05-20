The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team defeated the Todd County Central Lady Rebels 12-2 in five innings last Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats are 4-1 in the 13th District and will have an opportunity to clinch a share of the 13th District regular season championship when they hoist the Logan County Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels remain win-less as they fall to 0-5 in the district.
“We worked on bunting, situations and executing everyday. Overall tonight, they were swinging the bats pretty good,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “We have some speed out there on the base paths. Main thing is just to be smart. Use your head out there on the bases. Be unselfish when we get runners on. Find a way to move them over and score. The big hits will come when they come.”
Sophomore Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher as she pitched all five innings allowing two runs, both unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts.
“I was a little stressed heading into the start of the game,” Hanna Arthur said. “When myself and (Kaeleigh) Tuck went into the bullpen, my arm wasn’t feeling the best. I am happy that my arm is ok and I missed the corners a little bit. I didn’t miss them by much but they were very close. I knew that my team would make the plays behind me especially a couple of the bunt plays. I should have had one of them but I saw Sherrekia (Kitchens) coming and so she made the play.”
With two outs in the bottom of the 2nd and bases loaded, junior Lexi Holleman drew a RBI walk that scored senior Raegan Coffee for a Lady Cats’ 1-0 lead.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play but could not do that as I got walked but it helped us score a run,” Lexi Holleman said. “I am glad that got us off to a good start tonight and get the district win.”
Franklin-Simpson added on to their lead in the bottom of the 3rd as senior Kaeleigh ‘tuck hit a RBI double that scored junior Haley Fowler. With runners at second and third later in the inning, a fielding error by Todd County Central allowed 8th grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for Tuck, to score. Then they manufactured runs on a RBI sacrifice fly by junior Gracie Arnemann and a RBI groundout by junior Shelby Caudill, making the score 5-0.
The Lady Rebels scored two runs in the top of the 5th but the Lady Cats responded in the bottom half of the inning. Back to back doubles by Arenmann and Caudill for the first run of the inning. With one out, 8th grader Allie Utley hit a two RBI double that scored Caudill and senior Maddie Utley. Fowler laid down a RBI sacrifice bunt that scored Allie Utley. With two outs, Franklin-Simpson closed the game out as with bases loaded, Arnemann drew a RBI walk that scored Grover and Caudill drove in her third RBI of the inning with a game ending two RBI walkoff double that scored Coffee and junior Sherrekia Kitchens for the 12-2 victory.
“I saw the situation with bases loaded and I knew what it would take for us to get the win,” Shelby Caudill said. “Going up to bat, I trusted my abilities to get the ball in play. The coaches stress putting the ball in play because with our baserunning, anything can happen with that.”
Shelby Caudill led the team with four RBI and Raegan Coffee scored three runs. Caudill along with Gracie Arnemann, Allie and Maddie Utley each had two hits.
