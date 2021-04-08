The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team earned their first win of the season as they overcame a four run deficit and junior Sherrekia Kitchens’ game winning walk off RBI single with bases loaded in the bottom of the 8th inning gave them a 7-6 victory over the East Robertson Indians last Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“We have talked about overcoming adversity anytime you play and just focus on what we need to do for the team and that is what we did tonight,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “Allie (Utley) got off to a rough start but Hanna (Arthur) came in and did a great job of calming us down and keeping us in the ball game. Plus we got some huge hits and this seems like everybody contributed to get this win.”
The winning pitcher was sophomore Hanna Arthur. In relief, she pitched seven and one thirds of an inning allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and walked one.
“It is very stressful to come into a situation when you are already down four runs early but the main thing in my mind when I came in was to finish out the inning and my team will back me up and get the outs that I need,” Hanna Arthur said. “Very proud of everyone for making good plays on defense and was able to get clutch hits to get back into this game and win it.”
“I want to focus on the amazing pitching we got from Hanna (Arthur),” Kaeliegh Tuck said. “East Robertson is a good hitting team but she pretty much shut them down. When she hits her spots, the corners, nobody is going to hit her and when she was, they weren’t getting very many hits. She was so amazing tonight and I am proud of her.”
The losing pitcher was senior Rylee Hinkle. She parched a complete game allowing seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Franklin-Simpson trailed 4-0 early on but cut their deficit in half as senior Kaeleigh Tuck hit a two-run home run deep to center field that scored herself and senior Haley Fowler to trail 4-2 after four innings.
Trailing, 5-2, in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Cats once again cut their deficit down to one as junior Gracie Arnemann hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Fowler from third. Junior Shelby Caudill hit a RBI groundout that scored eighth grader Jasmine Grover, who was a courtesy runner for Tuck, making the score 5-4.
Franklin-Simpson, now trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, got a clutch game tying, two RBI double from Tuck that scored Kitchens and Fowler that tied the game at 6-6.
In extra innings, the person that made the last out starts out on second base. East Robertson could not scratch a run across in the top of the eighth but in the bottom of the eighth, the Lady Cats did. With senior Raegan Coffee on second, Arnemann drew a walk. Caudill moved the runners over to second and third on a bunt. Senior Maddie Utley was intentionally walked that made the bases loaded and with two outs, Kitchens, who got the first hit of the game, hit a walkoff RBI single to left that plated Coffee from third for the 7-6 victory.
“It was a nerve wracking situation but when the team is behind you and giving the support, you got to go out there and do your job and do what comes natural to you,” Kitchens said. “Batting ninth, you get to see in advance the batters in front of you and what the pitcher has thrown so you know what to expect when you get to the plate.”
“I have all the confidence in the world with Sherrekia (Kitchens) at the plate,” Caudill said. “Shelby (Caudill) got the bunt down that got Raegan (Coffee) over to third and I knew as well as Sherrekia has been squaring it up that we had a great chance and really happy for her. This should give her a big boost going forward.”
