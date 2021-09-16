Nobody does football Homecoming like Franklin-Simpson High School.
A week of events to celebrate the annual event will culminate on Friday with a parade through downtown Franklin, a pep rally at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field and the football game against the Russellville Panthers.
Before the game, the 2021 Football Homecoming Queen Ceremony will take place with eight candidates, two from each class: freshmen Jasmine Grover and Meryn McBrayer; sophomores Lucia Uriz and Charlotte Vaughn; juniors Camilla Granados Bettencourt and Roselyn Cabrera Flores and seniors Emma Peden and Julianna Whitney, with one being crowned.
