The boys and girls swim teams competed at the Region 2, Owensboro regional swim meet April 13 and 15.
The boys team finished in 12th place and the girls finished in 13th place. The medley relay team of Mollie Fowler, Kaydin Alexander, Morgan Hunter, and Maggie McBrayer finished in a team best 8th place. Not to be outdone the boys 400 free relay team of Kody Alexander, Kris Cummings, Seth Pinson, and Hayden Satterly finished in a team best 8th place.
“Our goal every year is to put an individual or relay in the top 10 of the whole region,” said Swimcats Coach Mike Ballard.
The top individual finishes were from Morgan Hunter and Hayden Satterly in the 100 fly event. Both made the top 16 to score individual points. Also competing and making best times were Payton Brown, Kris Cummings, and Ben Coates in the 100 breaststroke event. Teaming with Coates in the medley relay were Alexander, Brown, and Satterly to go 10th place. Placing 10th in the girls 200 free relay were Kaydin Alexander, Meryn McBrayer, Shelby Scott, and Morgan Hunter.
The longest high school swim season in Kentucky history will conclude Saturday at the first ever semi state meets. This meet will be split into three separate sites due to COVID-19. Region 2 will compete against regions one and three in Russell Springs, Kentucky. The other two sites will be Louisville, Blairwood facility and Union College near Barbourville.
“I’ve been in coaching for nearly 30 years and have never seen anything like this season,” Ballard said. “These semi state meets might set a precedent moving forward because the state meet is usually so crowded, most people can’t get in to watch.”
The Franklin Simpson team went the entire season without a positive COVID-19 case. The season was marred by a late start into November, a shutdown in December due to the facility at WKU closing, a two week quarantine shutdown due to Warren County dive team with a case of COVID-19 and Franklin practicing at their facility, and reduced practice times all season.
“My number one goal of the season was to keep this team in the water and get them to regionals, but I’m glad this season is over,” Ballard said.
The F-S Swimcats team does not have any senior swimmers this season so they hope to field a whole team next year. Between HS and MS the team looks to have about 35 swimmers next year. Now it’s on to summer swim. For information about the summer team, contact Mandy Brown at Franklin-Simpson High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.