The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team had their opportunities to score some runs but failed to do so in their final 13th District game of the season as they were shut out 2-0 last Tuesday by the Russellville Lady Panthers at Lady Panthers’ Field.
Hanna Arthur pitched valiantly as she allowed two runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and walked two batters. Her pitching and the defense behind her kept the Lady Cats in the game but just could not do enough offensively to support the defensive effort.
“That’s been our story all year. Not being able to take advantage of scoring chances. Because of our schedule, we haven’t had consecutive full days of practice and now that we do, that should help us. Hanna (Arthur) pitched really well against a very good-hitting team. Our defense played well. Kloie (Smith) made a couple of plays at shortstop that kept us in it.”
The Lady Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the 1st inning as back-to-back singles with one out led to an RBI groundout that made the score 1-0.
Missed opportunities hampered the Lady Cats throughout the game. They got their first hit of the game as Zori Stout hit a one-out double but they couldn’t get her home to score.
Russellville added an insurance run in the bottom of the 5th as an RBI double with one out made the score 2-0.
The Lady Cats had a great chance to score in the top of the 6th. Kyleigh Scott hit a one-out single. Jasmine Grover hit into a fielder’s choice and Ava Holland hit a single. With an error on the play, Grover advanced to third and Holland went to second but they could not take advantage.
Another scoring opportunity occurred in the top of the 7th for Franklin-Simpson. Lilly Ferguson hit a one-out single and with two outs, Kaitlyn Woodall reached base with a walk. Stout was intentionally walked which made the bases loaded. Their best chance to score a run ended on a game-ending ground out as they lost the game 2-0 and finish 13th District play with a record of 3-3.
“We have to get our minds right on hitting line drives. You look at the games that we have been successful in, it was more about hard line drives and ground balls than hitting home runs. It’s not a terrible loss but it is not fun to lose to your rival. We have got to get healthy and learn from this.”
“A’miyah (Collier) pitched great. Her velocity was the most she had tonight than she has all season,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said. “Defense was phenomenal. We turned a nice double play. All-around good job by our defense and we had several starters out tonight. Kids stepped it up and they got their chance and made the best of it. Great to have depth to plug in kids where we need them.”
Lilly Ferguson, Ava Holland, Kyleigh Scott, and Zori Stout each had a hit for the Lady Cats.
For the fourth season in a row, these two teams, Franklin-Simpson and Russellville, will play each other in the opening round game of the 13th District Softball Tournament that begins on Mon. May 15th at Logan County High School.
