The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team had their opportunities to score some runs but failed to do so in their final 13th District game of the season as they were shut out 2-0 last Tuesday by the Russellville Lady Panthers at Lady Panthers’ Field.

Hanna Arthur pitched valiantly as she allowed two runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and walked two batters. Her pitching and the defense behind her kept the Lady Cats in the game but just could not do enough offensively to support the defensive effort.

