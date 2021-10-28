At the conclusion of the 13th District Volleyball Tournament at Todd County Central High School in Elkton, which was won by the Logan County Lady Cougars, the 13th District All-Season Volleyball Team was announced.
Three Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats’ players: seniors Aysia Fuller and Alyssa Spears and junior Kinley Cummings, were selected to the team.
The selections were made by the four district coaches: Jerred Long from Franklin-Simpson; Caleb Sheffield from Logan County; from Russellville and Steven Lyne from Todd County Central.
Along with the Volley Cats, other selections to the all-season team were: freshman Aubrey Sears. Sophomores Caroline Kelley and Sloan Coursey and junior Haleigh Wood from Logan County; sophomore Addie Mosier and junior Abihayle Miller from Russellville and juniors Lucy Cherster and Addileigh Wofford and senior Meredith Drummond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.