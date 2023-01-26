The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats outscored the Logan County Cougars 41-17 in the 2nd half for a dominant 70-36 13th District victory last Friday night in Russellville.
“I thought the guys played hard,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They came out tonight with the right mindset and it really showed on the court.”
“We came out and tried to play hard and come out with the “W”,” Gabe Jones said. “I was being more confident in my shots. Everybody is saying come out and shoot it when you have the chance and so it’s just having the confidence to do that every time I shoot it.”
The Wildcats came out of the gates firing as they opened the 1st Quarter with a 10-2 run with a pair of 3-pointers from Gabe Jones and one from Gavin Dickerson. The
Cougars responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Colby Collins that cut their deficit down to 10-8. But DeMarcus Hogan’s basket and Jalen Briscoe’s four points including his tip-in at the buzzer gave Franklin-Simpson a 16-10 lead at the end of one.
Four free throws from Jones along with Gavin Dickerson’s second 3-pointer of the 1st Half gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead of the game, 23-10. Logan County scored five unanswered points only to have back-to-back 3-pointers from Jones, his third of the half, and Hogan as Franklin-Simpson ended the half with a 29-19 lead.
“We were leading by 10 at halftime and I was upset a little bit because (Colby) Collins hit three 3-pointers in the 1st Half,” Spencer said. “That was our main focal point for tonight, to not let him hit threes. He kept Logan County in the game by himself. We just had to do a better job of closing out on him.”
The Wildcats turned up their intensity on defense as they held the Cougars to one field goal. O.J. Gamble and Sam Mylor each knocked down a 3-pointer with Briscoe scoring five points and a bucket from Hogan extended Franklin-Simpson’s lead to double digits, 42-23 at the end of three.
“They were locked in,” Spencer said. “When we are locked in, especially on both sides of the ball, we can play with anybody. They did a good job of locating (Colby) Collins and just made it tough on him and the rest of those guys.”
11 players scored for the Wildcats in the 4th Quarter as they scored 28 points, the highest output in a quarter this season. Mathias Dickerson scored seven points with his brother Gavin dropping another 3-pointer, his third of the game. The younger players entered the game and took advantage of their time as Cason Groves scored four points with two points each from Blake McPherson, Trey Green, and Kymari Phillips. Malik Butler added a free throw as Franklin-Simpson’s dominant 2nd Half led to a 70-36 over Logan County for their second 13th District victory of the season.
“I just wanted to come out and hoop, nothing crazy or spectacular,” Mathias Dickerson said. “Just wanted to hold it down for my teammates and get this win.”
Gabe Jones led all scorers with a game-high of 15 points with 11 points from Jalen Briscoe and 10 points from Gavin Dickerson for the Wildcats. Briscoe grabbed a team-high of six rebounds with Mathias Dickeson and Jones each having four.
“We came out pretty good in the 1st Half but in the 2nd Half, we played good defense and shot the ball better,” Gavin Dickerson said. “The young guys came in and showed out in the 4th Quarter. Overall it’s a team win with everybody contributing.”
Colby Collins led the Cougars with 12 points as he was their only player that scored in double figures.
Franklin-Simpson plays another important 13th District game on Friday night at the Todd County Central Rebels in Elkton. Tip-off time for the boys’ game will follow the Lady Cats’ game which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
