The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats outscored the Logan County Cougars 41-17 in the 2nd half for a dominant 70-36 13th District victory last Friday night in Russellville.

“I thought the guys played hard,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They came out tonight with the right mindset and it really showed on the court.”

