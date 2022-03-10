The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats are the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament runners-up. They had a great run in the tournament with two impressive defensive performances but came up short against the Bowling Green Lady Purples in the championship game last week at E.A. Diddle Arena at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
“Every year, you want to get better,” Lady Cats’ assistant head coach Jermaine Savage said. “It showed this year that we got better and we had them prior to being on the varsity team in middle school. We got great players and overall, a good team coming back. This year was a great year. It’s been 13 years since the girls’ team have been to a regional final. Semifinals last season. Finals this season. Next season, we go to Lexington.”
4th Region Quarterfinal
Lady Cats 41 Lady Spartans 23
Franklin-Simpson used their stingy defense to stifle South Warren in the opening round of the 4th region Girls’ Basketball Tournament last Sunday for the 41-23 victory at Western Kentucky University’s E.A. Diddle Arena last Sunday.
The winning streak is at 13 games and for the second season in a row, the program has advanced to the semifinal round of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament.
“We take pride in our defense,” Lady Cats’ assistant head coach Jermaine Savage said. “Defense travels and I think when you get into tournament play, it’s very important you defend well.”
Scoring was difficult in the 1st Half as junior Hadley Turner drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 3-0 lead for the Lady Cats. Junior Gracie Hodges scored the only basket for the Lady Spartans in the quarter as they made one of their eight shots and committed four turnovers. Returning senior Alera Barbee scored Franklin-Simpson’s other basket as they led 5-2 at the end of one.
The Lady Cats’ defense was making life difficult for South Warren as they held them to making one field goal out of eight attempts as they committed eight turnovers in the 2nd Quarter. Barbee started heating up as she scored eight of the 12 points for Franklin-Simpson. Junior Lee Lee Partinger and Turner each added a basket as they led 17-8 at halftime.
The Lady Cats got things going on both ends of the floor as they opened the 3rd Quarter scoring 12 unanswered points to lead by as much as 23 points. Barbee and Partinger each scored eight points with two points from junior Ashanti Johnson. Their defense forced seven turnovers by South Warren with five steals as they led 35-20 at the end of the third.
Franklin-Simpson used the game clock efficiently in the 4th Quarter as Turner scored four points with Barbee adding two. Their defense held South Warren to three points, all from the free throw line, as they missed all ten of their shots in the quarter as the Lady Cats advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament with a 41-23 victory over the Lady Spartans.
“Tendencies with young kids stay the same and we kind of knew how their players would play,” Savage said. “They did a better job of bringing the ball up the floor. We didn’t get as many traps as we would like. We made some adjustments at halftime and turned up the intensity on defense.”
Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 20 points with Lee Lee Partinger adding 10 points.
“We scored 17 points in the 1st Half and that is what we normally score in a quarter,” Savage said. “That’s to our youth. I feel like in the semifinals, we will be a lot looser, more comfortable. We were pressing on offense and forcing the issue. We talked about it at halftime and scored 24 points in the 2nd Half so we did a little better.”
“We really didn’t make any big adjustments,” Ashanti Johnson said. “We just worked on more defense and made sure we had plenty of energy on the court tonight. We kept a good attitude in the 2nd Half and executed well.”
“We could have come out way better than what we did,” Partinger said. “We got a talking to so to say at halftime. I think we were a little nervous. The lights are a lot brighter here. In the 2nd Half, we played the game and scored like we should. It’s good to get this game out of the way and get ready for the next.”
Gracie Hodges was the only South Warren player that scored in double figures with 15 points.
4th Region Semifinal
Lady Cats 54, Lady Hornets 27
Franklin-Simpson’s defense suffocated Metcalfe County for all 32 minutes as they made it extremely difficult for them to make shots for the 27-point victory for their 14th win in a row and to advance to the 4th Region Tournament championship game for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.
“I told the girls all the way back during the summer that defense wins championships,” Lady Cats’ assistant head coach Jermaine Savage said. “Offense is pretty for the fans but you gotta sit down and guard. In tournament time,if you go back and look, a lot of teams’ scoring will go down and you have to guard. Every possession counts. We did that tonight and when these girls are locked in, we’re pretty dangerous.”
The Lady Cats got started with a 3-pointer from sophomore Katelyn McAlister. The Lady Hornets responded with a 3-pointer of their own from freshman Kassady London. Franklin-Simpson scored eight unanswered points with four points from junior Hadley Turner and two points each from returning senior Alera Barbee and freshman Lyniah Brown. Metcalfe County seniors Braelyn Davis made a 3-pointer with Jaycie Harper added a basket to close the 1st Quarter with five straight points as the Lady Cats led 11-8 at the end of the first.
In the 2nd Quarter, Franklin-Simpson “bullied up” on defense as they held Metcalfe County to one made field goal out of eight attempts with seven turnovers and six steals. The defensive stops led to freshman Jasmine Savage knocking down a pair of 3-pointers with four points from junior Lee Lee Partinger as they scored 16 points to lead 27-14 at halftime.
Barbee delivered “the knockout shot” early in the 3rd Quarter as dropped back to back 3-pointers early in the 3rd Quarter that quickly extended the Lady Cats’ lead to 19 points. Junior Ashanti Johnson along with Partinger and Turner each scored a basket. For the second consecutive quarter in a row, Franklin-Simpson held Metcalfe County to just one made field goal out of 11 shots in the quarter to lead 41-16 at the end of three.
“Whenever you see a team that shows frustration and see them like that, you can’t stop,” Barbee said. “We had to keep going and we did. We got up and we kept it going.”
“Alera (Barbee) got off to a rough start,” Savage said. “But she is a very versatile player and when she moved out to the perimeter, she got going and those threes put them under.”
Brown’s defensive presence was felt on the floor for the Lady Cats as she scored six straight points off steals and turnovers in the 4th Quarter. Freshman Naja Nolan connected on a 3-pointer with baskets by freshman Sa’Nya Downey and Savage as Franklin-Simpson’s defense was too much for Metcalfe County for the 54-27 victory.
“We were told back in October that we can get to this point and Lee Lee (Partinger) said it at Media Day and we’re here,” Hadley Turner said. “We have worked hard and played different types of teams that we have won against to get us to this point.”
10 players scored for the Lady Cats with Alera Barbee scoring a game high of 12 points. Braelyn Davis and Kassady London each scored seven points for the Lady Hornets as no Lady Hornet scored in double figures.
“If you want two players on your college basketball team who can just flat out guard you, it’s Ashanti (Johnson) and Lyniah (Brown). I have watched a lot of basketball on a lot of levels and I’ve never seen girls that quick.”
4th Region Championship
Lady Purples 62, Lady Cats 34
Franklin-Simpson could not dethorne the two time and defending 4th Region Tournament champions as their defense could not slow down Bowling Green as they lost by 28 points in the championship game.
“Bowling Green has two Division One players in (Saniyah) Shelton and (Meadow) Tisdale,” Lady Cats’ assistant head coach Jermaine Savage said. “They are really good and can play with anybody and I wish them the best. They are a good team that can make a run at state.”
The Lady Cats struggled to make shots throughout the game as in the 1st Quarter, returning senior Alera Barbee scored all four of their points and made their only field goal. Lady Purples senior LynKaylah James and junior Meadow Tisdale were a force in the blocks as they combined to score 11 of the team’s 15 points in the quarter as Franklin-Simpson trailed 14-3 after one.
The Lady Cats scored seven points in the 2nd Quarter with five points from Barbee, who made the team’s first 3-pointer of the game, and two points from Lyniah Brown. Tisdale led Bowling Green with seven points as their role players had a big quarter with five points from senior Ava Bennett, who made a 3-pointer, and two points each from senior Taniya Fugate and junior Tanaya Bailey as they led 34-11 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense slowed down the Lady Purples in the 3rd Quarter as they were held to seven points. But they couldn’t put much of a dent into their deficit as Barbee scored four points with three points from junior Lee Lee Partinger and two points from junior Hadley Turner as they trailed 41-20 at the end of the third.
The Lady Cats kept battling in the 4th Quarter as Barbee scored four points with Brown and freshman Jasmine Savage, who knocked down the team’s second 3-pointer of the game, each scoring three points. Junior Ashanti Johnson and Turner each scored two points as Franklin-Simpson finished the game strong as they end their season as the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball
Tournament runner-ups with their 62-34 loss to Bowling Green.
“This one hurts and I am crying along with everyone else in the locker room,” Savage said. “Looking around, we only have one senior so I am looking forward to next year’s job with the coaches. Talking with the kids and let’s get back in the lab and start working for next year.”
“We tried to make it rough on (Lee Lee) Partinger and tough on (Alera) Barbee,” Lady Purples’ head coach Calvin Head said. “We kind of packed the lanes, making sure they couldn’t drive by us. We also tried to make tough jumpshots and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
“In her final game for Franklin-Simpson, Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 17 points.
We had a great player in Alera (Barbee),” Savage said. “She’s a college basketball player and she will be a better college player than she was playing in high school once she gets into strength and conditioning wherever she decides to go. Wherever she goes, she is going to be great and she really helped these freshmen get some experience.”
LynKaylah James led the Lady Purples with 16 points with Meadow Tisdale with 13 points and Tanaya Bailey adding 12.
The Lady Cats end their season with an overall record of 24-4 and as the 13th District Girls’ Regular Season and Tournament champions and 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament runner-ups.
“Franklin really supports its high school athletics,” Savage said. “Back when I played in the regional championship in 1991, it was nearly sold out and it was the same way in 1992. To the people and the fans, we love you and thank you for supporting us and the girls really appreciate that. We had a lot of support for the entire season. People came out and watched us that I haven’t seen in years and I love that. That’s what it was when I was here and we’re trying to get that back here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.