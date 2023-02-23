Franklin-Simpson Wildcats celebrated Senior Night by defeating the Glasgow Scotties 68-48 and honored their five seniors: Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones, Nolan Martin and Sam Mylor at the F-S Gym last Thursday night.

“Senior Night is a rough night and I don’t really like it because I know that I have guys that are going to be leaving,” Spencer said. “Since playing for me, the guys have given me everything they have. Can’t ask for anything else more and I am super proud to be there coach.”

