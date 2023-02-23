Franklin-Simpson Wildcats celebrated Senior Night by defeating the Glasgow Scotties 68-48 and honored their five seniors: Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones, Nolan Martin and Sam Mylor at the F-S Gym last Thursday night.
“Senior Night is a rough night and I don’t really like it because I know that I have guys that are going to be leaving,” Spencer said. “Since playing for me, the guys have given me everything they have. Can’t ask for anything else more and I am super proud to be there coach.”
“Emotional, very emotional night,” Jalen Briscoe said. “We all kind of shed some tears before we took the floor. We had to come out here and still play the game we had to play. Everything worked out fine for us. The intensity was high in the gym with the community coming out to support us.”
Jones opened the game with his first of two 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter to score six points with Briscoe adding seven. Lamryn Ray came off the bench to add a basket for a 15-8 lead at the end of the Quarter.
The Wildcats; defense held the Scotties to five points in the 2nd Quarter as Mylor and Ray each connected on a 3-pointer. Hogan led the team with four points including a breakaway two handed dunk off a turnover as Franklin-Simpson led 30-13 at halftime.
“I got one tonight,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “My first attempt at one and I slipped but the second time, I got my dunk. I just put it all on the court tonight. It’s the last one at hone and I wanted to put on a show.”
The Wildcats extended their lead to over 20 points in the 3rd Quarter as Briscoe scored six points with Gamble scoring five points and Hogan adding four. Ray scored on a traditional three-point play towards the end of the period as Franklin-Simpson led 48-29 at the end of three.
Gamble, Hogan and Jakai Partinger each scored five points and knocked down a 3-pointer in the 4th Quarter. Mathias Dickerson and Cole Sharer each scored a bucket along with a free throw from Trey Green adding a free throw as Franklin-Simpson closed out the regular season with a 68-48 victory over Glasgow.
“We’ve been up and down,” Spencer said .”Felt like we gave a few of them away but it’s a process. That’s part of it and we try to be better because of it.”
“It’s now win or go home and there is pressure,” Sam Mylor said. “Can’t take nobody for granted. We have to go out there and play. I’m going to make sure my head is on right sand then I’ll make sure everybody else’s is. Once I get locked in and focused, everything else will be a little easier. We are going to have to outwork two teams next week to win district.”
