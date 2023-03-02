At the conclusion of the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournaments, selections for the 13th District All-Season Teams were announced.
The selections were made by the four coaches: Ashley Taylor from Franklin-Simpson’ Dedra Adler from Logan County; Orlando Hayden from Russellville, and Nick Suttle from Todd County Central.
Selected from Franklin-Simpson were: Katelyn McAlister, Malyea Partinger, Kloie Smith, and Hadley Turner.
“It’s a great honor and it is nice to be noticed by the coaches in the district,” Katelyn McAlister said., ”I’m thankful and I really don’t know what to say because I am still disappointed from our loss in the opening game of the tournament.”
“The award is great,” Malywa Partinger said. “Doesn’t mean much to me right bow unless we are still playing and winning the district championship. It is what it is.”
“I am excited to be selected,” Kloie Smith said. “The team worked really hard this year . We unfortunately lost to Russellville in the 1st Round of the district tournament. I am ready to play next year and step up and do what I can.”
“It’s really great the coaches selected me for this even though I only played 15 games,” Hadley Turner said. .“Lots of respect from the other coaches and good luck to them in the region tournament.”
Other selections to the team includes from Logan County: Emily and Gracie Borders along with Nora Epley; from Russellville: LaReesha Cawthorne and A’miyah Collier, and from Todd County Central: Ciara Collins, Alexis Taylor and Abby Williams.
At the conclusion of the 13th District Boys’ Basketball Tournaments, selections for the 13th District All-Season Teams were announced.
The selections were made by the four coaches: Dee Spencer from Franklin-Simpson, Josh Frick from Logan County, Phill Todd from Russellville, and John Stigalk from Todd County Central.
Selected from Franklin-Simpson were: Jalen Briscoe, Demarcus HHogan, Gabe Jones, and Sam Mylor.
“Those four guys, the seniors, are the guys that we counted on all year,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “It’s well deserved for them and I am proud of them.”
Also selected to the team were from Logan county: Jack Delaney and Kade Wall; from Russellville: Octavious McKeage, Eli McMurry, and Nick Woodard, and from Todd County Central: Trayvion Foster, Jamison Glass, and Preston Rager.
