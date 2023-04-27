Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball player Malyea Partinger signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for the Brescia Lady Bearcats at the F-S Gum on Mon. Apr. 17th.

“Brescia gave me a great offer,” Malaya Partingert said. “I love the facilities, the gym. Everything was really close and nice. It is all within walking distance so I don’t have to go very far to go to classes or to basketball.”

