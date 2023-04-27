Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball player Malyea Partinger signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for the Brescia Lady Bearcats at the F-S Gum on Mon. Apr. 17th.
“Brescia gave me a great offer,” Malaya Partingert said. “I love the facilities, the gym. Everything was really close and nice. It is all within walking distance so I don’t have to go very far to go to classes or to basketball.”
Brescia University is a private Roman Catholic university that is located in Owensboro. It was founded as a
junior college for women and is now a coeducational university. The university traces its roots to Mount Saint Joseph Junior College and was founded in 1925 by the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph at Maple Mount, a rural area outside of Owensboro. Coeducational extension courses were started at Owensboro and eventually grew into its own campus. After World War II, the two campuses were consolidated, thus becoming fully co-educational. In 1951, it was renamed Brescia College, after the Italian city of Brescia where Saint Angela Menci founded the original order. It attained university status in 1998 to become Brescia University with the addition of Master’s degree programs in Management, and Curriculum and Instruction
She played in 27 games this past season and led the team with 275 points scored, averaging 10.2 points per game. She made 115 of her 324 shots from the floor including six 3-pointers and made 39 of her 68 shots from the free throw line. She played the point guard position her junior season and then last season, she switched over to shooting guard and played from the point position as well.
“I like the way Coach Brandon Fisher plays, the style of basketball that they are going to play,” Partinger said. “When I went there, he made me feel welcome. They like my aggressiveness, playing hard, and not quitting on myself, even when things get tough. I met some of my future teammates. A lot of us connected together and I am very outgoing so I can connect with people easily.
Dignitaries that spoke described Partinger as a hard-working student-athlete that when she wears the Franklin-Simpson jersey, it actually means something to her. She is also described as a competitor that does not like to lose.
Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor and her coaching staff coached Paringer throughout middle school and for the last three seasons on the varsity level.
“I knew this day would come many, many years ago,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Watching Le Lee through middle and high school, she really trusted the process. Trusting us and her leadership have led her to this special day. This is the part of basketball that means so much. Being a part of the girls’ dream come true to play at the next level is a huge success for our program. We are all involved and being 100 on what the athlete wants. We set up different college visits and appointments and put together her highlight video. We talk to the different coaches but at the end of the day, Lee Lee put in all the work and the opportunities that we set up for her, she went there and showed them who she really was to these coaches. We are beyond ready to see her play at the next level”
“I took a lot of pictures today,” Partinger said. ”Probably the most I have ever taken in one day but I am glad that everyone loves to see my success and not hate on me. It really means a lot to me.”
Partinger’s goals for her upcoming freshman season are to do her best and create a bond, and a family like she did when she played at Franklin-Simpson.
Partinger will be majoring in business but when she graduates, she is going to pursue culinary.
