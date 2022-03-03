Franklin-Simpson High School celebrated Senior Night Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a doubleheader basketball game at the F-S Gym against the Barren County Trojans.
In between the girls/boys doubleheader, seniors from the cheer, dance and swim teams and pep band were honored.
Seniors recognized from the cheer team included: Lyric Blair, Makaylie Gammon, Kayleigh Hinton and Trinitee Key; from the dance team: Kaydin Alexander, Emma Peden and Taylor Harvey; from the swim team: Alexander and Maggie McBrayer; and from the pep band Gabbi Dell’Antonia, Amber Flowers and Dylan Graves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.