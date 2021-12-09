Franklin-Simpson Wildcat senior golfer Chase Wilson signed his letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Campbellsville University last Wednesday at the F-S Gym.
“I felt like this was a long time coming,” Chase Wilson said. “Now that this day has come, it makes all the work, tournaments, the wins and struggles all add up. This was the sum of everything throughout my high school playing career.”
Campbellsville University is a private Christian university in Campbellsville, Kentucky. A baptist institution, the university has enrollment of more than 12,000 students and is open to students of all denominations, according to the college’s website. Founded in 1906 by the Russell Creek Baptist Association, the academy developed its offering and a four-year curriculum, becoming accredited as a college. With an expansion of graduate programs, the college gained university status in 1996.
Wilson played five years for the Franklin-Simpson’s golf team. As an 8th grader, he finished as the Region 3 Golf Tournament runner up at the Indian Hills Country Club and part of the team that won the Region 3 Tournament and finished 5th overall in KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He finished tied for 8th at the KHSAA State Golf tournament during his sophomore season and won the Region 3 Golf Tournament during his junior season at Crosswinds Golf Course. He qualified for the state tournament four years in a row and was selected 1st Team All-Region three consecutive seasons.
Rick Davis, who coached boys and girls’ golf for nearly 20 seasons at Green County High school and led them to multiple state championships, is currently in his second season as head coach. Wilson is his first official recruit to his program.
“I did not know, seriously, had no idea that I am Coach Davis’ first recruit for him to Campbellsville,” Wilson said. “Hopefully I can bring the success I had in high school to the next level and I am confident that I can. I’m sure there will be a little bit of a transition but golf can be a game of a fairway. a green and a hole but very much looking forward to playing ast the next level.”
“I was excited the very first time I saw Chase (Wilson) play and watched how smooth he was. Never gets rattled, that was the main thing I saw from him,” Campbellsville University head coach Rick Davis said. “With the group of young men we have returning to play, Chase will fit in really very well with them. Ther personalities and values are so much alike and knowing what his golf game is,I am confident that he will challenge for one of those top five spots on the team as a freshman. We have 14 on our roster and can bring from five to seven at tournaments.”
Wilson’s plans to major in business with a minor also in business but with more emphasis in management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.