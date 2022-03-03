At the conclusion of the 13th District Boys and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments, the 13th District All Season Teams were announced.
The players were selected by the eight coaches in the district including, Dee Spencer and Ashley Taylor from Franklin-Simpson; Dedra Adler and Nathan Thompson from Logan County; Deenis Pardue and Carlos Quarles from Russellville and Matt Fraliex and John Stigall from Todd County Central.
Returning senior Alera Barbee along with juniors Lee Lee Partinger and Hadley Turner and sophomore Katelyn McAlister from Franklin-Simpson were selected to the girls’ district All-Season Team.
“They are four of our main five,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said, “They play night in and night out. They play huge roles on our team but we have a team with a stud and everyone plays a particular role and they play it well. Lee Lee is the one with Hadley in the middle and Katelyn is our shooter. We’re a team that knows our ‘niche, our identity and we play to that.”
Also selected to the team were from Logan County: senior Kadyn Costello, junior Gracie Borders and sophomore Emily Borders. From Russellville: senior Anastasia Dowlen, junior Amiyah Collier and freshman Lareesha Cawthorne and from Todd County Central: sophomore Abby Williams and freshman Alexis Taylor.
Returning senior Andreyas Miller along with juniors: Jalen Briscoe, Gabe Jones and Connor Vincent from Franklin-Simpson were selected to the boys’ district All-Season Team.
“That’s awesome for them,’ Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They have played well all year in district games and everyone is really happy for them. Glad those guys got to represent us.”
Students who were selected to the team included — from Logan County: junior Zane Batten and sophomore Kade Wall. From Russellville: seniors Jovari Gamble and Lennon Ries along with sophomore Jayden Russell and from Todd County Central: seniors Mareke Johnson and Preston Moore and sophomore Jamison Glass.
