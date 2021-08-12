During their media tour at various locations last week, IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo took time from her schedule to appear on WFKN Radio’s Morning Show Madness with Brian Davis radio show.
Not only appearing on WFKN Radio, the two time knockouts champion held an autograph signing and appeared at the Nashville Humane Association.
“I will be there and supposed to be picking one dog to give away a toy to but I can’t just pick one dog. We will be presenting toys, loving on the puppies and I am so excited,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “I have worked with animal organizations in the past that rescued animals, paid for the treatments and find them forever homes. Finding puppies forever homes is really near and dear to my heart. This was an event when I was asked to do it, I said ”yes” to this immediately.”
Purrazzo is preparing for her title vs. tile match in AAA against followed by a match at an all womens’ pay-per-view called NWA EmPowerrr where she will face Melina Perez on Aug. 28.
The Morning Show Madness with Brian Davis radio show airs weekdays beginning at 6 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN news tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.