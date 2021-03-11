The FS Swimcats were in action on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The two teams traveled to Muhlenberg County for a swim meet. The 2020-2021 season has been extended to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams placed second to Muhlenberg County. It was the teams first meet of the season that started Oct. 1 2020. The team has endured starting and stopping, pool changes, shut downs, loss of team members, and limited practice times. Through it all, the performances were gutty and a testament to the athlete’s willingness to continue swimming.
Leading the way for the girls with two best times in her events was Meryn McBrayer. Not to be outdone was Morgan Hunter with a first place in the 100 fly event. Both girls swam with Shelby Scott and Maggie McBrayer in the second place finish of the 200 yard freestyle relay. Grabbing a second place finish in the 200 medley relay were, Faith Adams, Kaydin Alexander, Morgan Hunter, and Shelby Scott. Kaydin Alexander swam to a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke event. Mollie Fowler competed in the 100 backstroke event with Faith Adams. Adams was back in the pool after a one year absence from the sport.
For the boys the 200 medley relay team of Kody Alexander, Payton Brown, Hayden Satterly, and Kris Cummings swam to a second place finish. Kris Cummings had two personal best times and Hayden Satterly swam to a first place finish in the 100 fly event. Swimming in the middle distance race of the 200 freestyle event was Seth Pinson as he swam to a second place finish. Pinson teamed with Satterly, Ben Coates, and Kris Cummings in the second place 200 freestyle relay. Kody Alexander was second in the 100 backstroke event. Payton Brown back from injury and time out of the water swam to a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke event.
“This season has been marred by a host of interruption, so I’m just glad the kids were able to finally compete,” Coach Mike Ballard said. “Many teams around the region have been able to compete and had less interruption due to the fact they have easier access to a pool. If there is a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic it’s brought up the need for a swim facility. “I’d take a three lane pool at this point,” Coach Ballard added.
The team was back in action March 9 in Owensboro.
Former Swimcat Katie Hollingsworth swimming for the Centre Colonels college team in Danville, Kentucky recently competed in the Southern Conference Championship in Birmingham, Alabama. Hollingsworth, a sophomore, swam in the 200 free relay and the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She also managed to switch over to diving to give her team another chance to score points. Hollingsworth was one of three girls that scored points for Centre in diving as she finish in 8th place. The 8th place finish put her on the podium for an award.
“Katie continues to show how versatile she is by switching over to diving,” said Coach Ballard.
By her 8th place finish, Hollingsworth becomes the first swim athlete in Franklin history to swim and dive at the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.