The Franklin Duelers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night when they did not qualify for the Ohio Valley League playoffs.
The Duelers split two road games that closed their regular season. On Monday, they lost 13-0 in seven innings to the Paducah Chiefs and defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 10-9 to take some momentum into their play-in game on Thursday night against Paducah at Greg Shelton Field.
In Franklin’s home elimination game where only the winner qualifies for the league playoffs, the Chiefs took the lead for good in the top of the 9th inning for the 7-6 victory that put an end to Franklin’s season.
Duelers’ Koby Wall drove in the first run of the game for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Paducah took the lead in the top of the 6th with a grand slam by Jacob Hager. Franklin tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the 8th with a RBI groundout by Jared Kirkman. But Hager drove in his fifth and game winning RBI of the game in the top of the 9th with an RBI single.
The Duelers end their season with an overall record of 15-30.
