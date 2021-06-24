The Franklin Duelers baseball team won two games last week in seven games to see their overall season record at 4-11. This season, they are 3-5 at home and 1-6 on the road as they trail South Division leaders, the Full Count Rhythm by nine games.
The Duelers started the week with a 16-6, seven innings loss to the Dubois County Bombers. After a day off on Monday, they were defeated by the Paducah Chiefs 5-1 on Tuesday. They split two games with the Bombers on back to back nights with a 10-6 win on Wednesday night but suffered a 14-1, seven inning loss on Thursday night and on Friday night, they were defeated 12-6 by the Henderson Flash. They closed the weekend by splitting two home games by defeating Paducah 5-4 and lost 8-3 on Sunday to Full Count.
This week’s games for Franklin features a home game with Henderson on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. their home games are played at Greg Shelton Field on the campus of Franklin-Simpson High School. then back to back road games at Dubois County on Thursday and at the Fulton Railroaders on Friday night. They will host the Full Count in back to back home games on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.and on Sunday at 6 p.m.
