FRANWS-02-16-23 Homecoming King Queen

Franklin-Simpson High School seniors Austin Lane and Hadley Turner were crowned as 2023 Basketball Homecoming King and Queen.

 Photo by Kelly Phillips

Franklin-Simpson High School seniors Austin Lane and Hadley Turner, who are cousins, were crowned as 2023 Basketball Homecoming King and Queen on Friday night in between Franklin-Simpson’s basketball games with Logan County at the F-S Gym.

Lane is the son of Angela and Antoine Lane and Turner is the daughter of Amy and Lamont Turner. Lane escorted Turner and the duo were crowned by last year’s Homecoming King and Queen Connor VIt is really incent and Aniyah Dunn.

