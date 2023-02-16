Franklin-Simpson High School seniors Austin Lane and Hadley Turner, who are cousins, were crowned as 2023 Basketball Homecoming King and Queen on Friday night in between Franklin-Simpson’s basketball games with Logan County at the F-S Gym.
Lane is the son of Angela and Antoine Lane and Turner is the daughter of Amy and Lamont Turner. Lane escorted Turner and the duo were crowned by last year's Homecoming King and Queen Connor Vincent and Aniyah Dunn.
“I’ve been down in the dumps for the past month because of my ACL tear and I can’t be with my team the way I would like so I really needed this,” Hadley Turner said. “It’s amazing to share this with my cousin right here in front of our family and how much they supported us. This is really great.”
“It is really a pleasure to win this with my cousin. I did not expect this,” Austin Lane said. “There were others I thought that would have been voted as Homecoming King but I was selected.”
The Basketball Homecoming Court consisted also from the senior class Lillli Phillips, daughter of Matthew and Sherry Phillips, who was escorted by Atakis Allen, son of Amy Allen.
From the junior class: Ava Douglas, daughter of Brad and Jennifer Douglas, who was escorted by O.J. Gamble, son of Chikeeta Bell and O.J. Gamble. And Abbi Peterson, daughter of Lori and Jim Peterson, who was escorted by Wade Humphrey, son of Chuck and Michelle Humphrey.
From the sophomore class: Macey Acrey, daughter of David and Lesli Acrey, who was escorted by Colin Anderson, son of J’Nora and Carlo Anderson. And Naja Nolan, daughter of Leslie and Jeffrey Stutzman, who was escorted by Ky’Mari Phillips, son of Lashea Clayton and Devin Phillips.
And from the freshman class: Kloie Smith, daughter of Derek Smith and Shatana and Brandon King, who was escorted by Brady Delk, son of Craig and Fran Delk. And A’Mari Starks, daughter of Nakeeta Starks and Carlos Conn, who was escorted by Jayvien Hamilton, son of Kimasha Hampton and Alaster Hamilton.
