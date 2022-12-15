Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ athleticism overpowered the Allen County-Scottsville patriots 76-49 last Friday night at the Patriots’ Gym to advance to the championship game of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
“I thought the guys played well,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “I also thought that we shot the ball well. Defensively, we looked better tonight as we should be. We felt that by speeding them up, the guys could get in their passing lanes and make it tough on them. The guys did a good job of that.”.
DeMarcus Hogan had a big night for the Wildcats and it all started in the 1st Quarter as he opened the game with a 3-pointer as the Wildcats took an early lead that they never relinquished. Gavin Dickerson also connected on a 3-pointer with Gabe Jones scoring four points and O.J. Gamble made three free throws as Franklin-Simpson led 16-10 at the end of one.
The Wildcats continued their onslaught of the Patriots as Gavin Dickerson and Jones each buried a 3-pointer in the 2nd Quarter. Nolan Martin scored his first three points of the season and Hogan opened and closed the quarter with 3-pointers to score 10 points as Franklin-Simpson led 37-21 at halftime.
The Wildcats continued to pour it on Allen County-Scottsville as Gavin Dickerson and Sam Mylor each knocked down 3-pointers in the 3rd Quarter. Jones scored a game-high of six points in the quarter with a free throw from Mathias Dickerson and Kam Ray, who also hit a 3-pointer, with five points as Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to 30 points at one time, led 59-34 at the end of the third.
Hogan opened the 4th Quarter with another 3-pointer for five points and with Gavin Dickerson’s basket, the Wildcats’ lead was back to 30 at 66-36. The reserves came in and got their opportunity to “shine” as Blake McPherson made the only traditional three-point play of the game for Franklin-Simopson to score five points. Ja’Kai Partinger scored three points and Cole Sharer added two as the Wildcats were no match for Allen county-Scottsville with the 76-49 victory.
“We had to come out strong for this one,” Gavin Dickerson said. “We haven’t done that in the past three games but we did tonight. Rebounding, talking a little more. Shots were falling, and everything was good. We had to pick up Jalen’s Briscoe) role and we did that.” ”
“Jaken (Briscoe) rolled his ankle so that caused us to play more guys,” Spencer said. “We put guys out there to see how they can play,”
DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game-high of 25 points with Gavin Dickerson and Gabe Jones each adding 13 points for the Wildcats.
“A good win because we got to play and see what we need to do without some of our main players. We just came in and played harem: Sam Mylor said. “Coach Dee (Spencer) said we looked out of shape so for the last two practices, we just ran.”
“We had the motivation to come and play hard and get the win,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “All the practices that we ran, it gave us some intensity in our press and defensive pressure.”
The Wildcats collected 34 rebounds as Nokan Martin had a team-high of seven along with six each from Gavin Dickerson and O.J. Gamble and dour from Sam Mylor.
Jordan Turner scored a team-high of 12 points with Jackson Morris scoring 10 for the Patriots.
The Wildcats will play in the Section 2 Championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament against the Warren East Raiders. Tip-off from Hart County High School is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Class 2-A State Tournament in Owensboro in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.