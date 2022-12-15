Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ athleticism overpowered the Allen County-Scottsville patriots 76-49 last Friday night at the Patriots’ Gym to advance to the championship game of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.

“I thought the guys played well,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “I also thought that we shot the ball well. Defensively, we looked better tonight as we should be. We felt that by speeding them up, the guys could get in their passing lanes and make it tough on them. The guys did a good job of that.”.

